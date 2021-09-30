Brian Laundrie manhunt: Dozens of 911 calls at Florida home since before Gabby Petito was reported missing

FIRST ON FOX: There were at least 46 911 calls related to the North Port, Florida, home of now-fugitive Brian Laundrie between Sept. 10-27, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital.

North Port Police Department provided Fox News Digital with 46 pages of records related to 911 calls with an incident location of the Laundries’ home – the home where Laundrie resides with his parents, and where he lived with his fiancée, Gabby Petito, before her mother ultimately reported her missing.

North Port police would not provide logs for calls made before the afternoon of Sept. 10, the day before Petito’s mother reported her missing, and the records were partially redacted. The department also only provided records through Sept. 27, instead of through the requested date of Sept. 29.

There were at least two calls placed on Sept. 10, one just before 4 p.m. and one just before 6:30 p.m. Fox News Digital previously reported that the later incident that Petito's father was linked to the later incident on Sept. 10.

And three more were calls placed on Sept. 11, the day Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, filed a missing persons’ report with the Suffolk County Police Department in New York. Police returned on Sept. 14, 15 and 16 and twice on Sept. 17, records show.

The records do not indicate who placed the 911 calls and all summaries have been redacted – only providing brief descriptions, such as "Problem Settled," "No Police Action Needed" or "Report Submitted."

The most recent records provided by police were from about 5:10 p.m. on Monday, with calls earlier in the day at 8:06 a.m., 8:28 a.m., 1:29 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 4:13 p.m., records show. Apparent reasons for the 46 calls include "Disturbance," "Follow Up/Investigation," "Patrol Check" and "Public Service."

Petito, 22, and 23-year-old Laundrie met on Long Island, New York, where they grew up, and began dating after attending high school together. They later moved with Laundrie’s parents to North Port.

They embarked on a cross-country road trip in mid-June with the plan to visit national parks and popular hiking trails in a white Ford Transit, which they had converted into a camper van.

On Sept. 1, months after they began their trip, Laundrie returned to the North Port home in the couple's van, but without Petito, officials said. Police seized the van from the Laundries' home the same day that Schmidt reported her daughter missing.

Laundrie was subsequently named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, and on Thursday, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for bank card fraud. Authorities alleged he used someone’s Capital One Bank card and the personal identification number during the time when Petito was missing.

But Laundrie also subsequently went missing, his parents claimed through their attorney.

After Petito’s missing persons’ report was filed on Sept. 11, Laundrie would not cooperate with the police investigation, officials said. The Laundries’ attorney released a statement on Sept. 14, in which he announced he had advised his clients to remain "in the background." The family revealed three days later that they had not seen him since Sept. 14.

Laundrie remains on the run, and the FBI has issued an arrest warrant for bank charge fraud.

