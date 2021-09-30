Gabby Petito: Search for Brian Laundrie continues with few new leads: LIVE UPDATES

Fight between neighbor, protester breaks out near Brian Laundrie's family's home

[image]

Tensions boiled over Wednesday evening outside the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida, after a neighbor confronted a protester for allegedly trespassing on his property.

The home has been the focus of media attention since Gabby Petito was reported missing earlier this month and the subsequent disappearance of Brian Laundrie, who lived with her at the home for about two years before their cross-country journey.

Two protesters with megaphones have taunted and yelled at the Laundrie family from outside the home for the past few days from morning to evening. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a neighbor came to the front of the house and appeared to push a male protester. -Paul Best