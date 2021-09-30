Gabby Petito: Search for Brian Laundrie continues with few new leads: LIVE UPDATES
Duane, "Dog the Bounty Hunter," Chapman and his team found no conclusive evidence that Brian Laundrie was on Egmont Key in Florida by Wednesday evening. A Police official in North Carolina also played down the theory that Laundrie may have been in the area.
Tensions boiled over Wednesday evening outside the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida, after a neighbor confronted a protester for allegedly trespassing on his property.
The home has been the focus of media attention since Gabby Petito was reported missing earlier this month and the subsequent disappearance of Brian Laundrie, who lived with her at the home for about two years before their cross-country journey.
Two protesters with megaphones have taunted and yelled at the Laundrie family from outside the home for the past few days from morning to evening. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a neighbor came to the front of the house and appeared to push a male protester. -Paul Best
Brian Laundrie's father, Chris Laundrie, on Wednesday afternoon walked outside for the first time since Tuesday morning as protesters and media continue to wait outside their North Port, Florida, home for answers.
Chris Laundrie cracked open his front door on Wednesday afternoon to pick up a box of Dunkin Donuts, other boxes and flowers that had been delivered to his home earlier that day.
Delivery services including FedEx, Amazon, local florists and food delivery apps like GrubHub continue to leave things at the Laundries' door as they wait inside for hours on end.
