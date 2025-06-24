Brawl erupts at Coney Island beach as NYC sizzles, multiple arrested: NYPD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the mercury soared in the Big Apple on Monday, so too did the fists — as tensions between youths boiled over at a popular beach spot culminating in a wild brawl.

The pandemonium erupted at Coney Island Beach on the sand at around 6:30 p.m. when a fight broke out leading to multiple people being taken into custody, police told Fox News Digital. The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources and video taken from the scene, said at least 16 youths were arrested as hundreds of youths had gathered amid the city’s scorching heatwave.

Video shows the chaos quickly escalating to the historic Riegelmann Boardwalk and the streets, prompting a heavy police response.

Several youths were seen being taken away in handcuffs.

In one tense moment, officers were seen handcuffing a suspect as he lay on the sand surrounded by onlookers filming with their phones. In another, a suspect was tackled to the pavement near a bench as a swarm of police closed in around him. The Post reported that a suspect was tasered on his calves and on the back of his knees while police were trying to detain him.

Police said there were no serious injuries and it’s unclear what sparked the unruly incident.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital the police response came after it received several 911 calls of a disorderly group on the beach in the vicinity of Coney Island Avenue and 15th Street.

After emotions had eased, police could be seen forming a human barricade on the sand to move the large group.

Temperatures have skyrocketed over recent days as a dangerous heat dome has smothered the northeast. New York, like many other cities, witnesses heat not seen in a decade, tying its record of 96 degrees set back in 1888, according to Fox Weather.

Monday’s incident comes after police were forced to disperse a group of around 500 teenagers on Jones Beach in New York City earlier this month, where multiple brawls broke out. Jones Beach is about 30 miles away from Coney Island Beach.

Meanwhile, a series of brawls and stabbings occurred over Memorial Day weekend at a popular Jersey shore boardwalk, leading to dozens of arrests.