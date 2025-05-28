Jersey Shore boardwalk mayhem puts blue state's 'soft' crime approach under microscope

New Jersey assemblywoman Vicky Flynn told "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday that "soft-on-crime policies" in the blue state were to blame after a series of brawls and stabbings occurred over Memorial Day weekend at a popular Jersey shore boardwalk, leading to dozens of arrests.

"Over the last seven years, there have been numerous policies adopted and lack of enforcement that prevent law enforcement from taking action to prevent what's going on and what you're seeing at the shore," said Flynn, a Republican who represents Monmouth County, along the Jersey shore.

"We have laws that prevented law enforcement from engaging with minors who might be caught drinking alcohol or smoking pot, just because of left-leaning type policies to allow these type of behaviors."

At least 73 people – 52 adults and 21 minors – were arrested in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, during the mayhem that began early Friday and ended around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to local reports. A string of brawls and stabbings erupted on the boardwalk, forcing authorities to temporarily shut down the tourist site.

"We've taken a lot of action to reverse those policies, but it was that, plus even the COVID shutdowns. I think kids were not in school for long periods of time, their maturity levels were impacted, all of this together, but really, the soft-on-crime policies of our state are what led to what we're seeing right now on our boardwalks," Flynn added.

Host Lawrence Jones noted that a lot of the people in the videos posted to social media were wearing masks. Flynn explained that both Houses of the New Jersey state legislature unanimously passed a bill that would have allowed law enforcement to crack down on the people instigating the brawls, which was blocked by Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

"These people are coming to these areas, putting masks on, so that they can't get caught, so they're coming to these events, they're coming to the boardwalk, causing chaos, but covering their faces so they can't be caught later on through an investigation," Flynn said.

Murphy conditionally vetoed the bill, citing concerns that it would infringe on First Amendment rights, according to NJ.com.

Flynn called for the legislature to override the governor's veto, but said the "Trenton Democrats decided to motion my attempt to override the veto."

Three young adults were stabbed in separate incidents, Seaside Heights Detective Steve Korman told local media, adding that the third stabbing prompted officials to temporarily shut down the boardwalk just after midnight on Monday.

SWAT teams were on standby ahead of the weekend after a similar incident occurred during last year’s long holiday weekend involving large groups of unruly juveniles, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia .

Jones asked Flynn if there was room for a common-sense Republican candidate in the blue state.

"Absolutely, I do think Republicans, we’re going to have a great year this year because of incidents like this. New Jerseyans are not dumb, especially the voters. They're going to come out strong because of these type of actions. They are sick and tired of their state being overrun by soft-on-crime type policies," Flynn said.

