Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Boulder police arrest 1 after numerous shots fired at Colorado hotel

CO officers recovered 'multiple firearms' in the hotel room

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Boulder said Monday a person was arrested after shots were fired at a hotel near the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

The Boulder Police Department on social media said "numerous shots" were fired inside the hotel room where the man was a registered guest. Officers recovered "multiple firearms," the department said.

COLORADO FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 155-POUND ST. BERNARD WHO FELL THROUGH ICE

One persona has been arrested after shots were fired at a Colorado hotel on Monday. 

One persona has been arrested after shots were fired at a Colorado hotel on Monday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly before noon, police said they had been able to check the hotel room by room and did not find any injured people, the Daily Camera reported.

The man was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before being booked at a local jail, according to the department.