Colorado firefighters rescue 155-pound St. Bernard who fell through ice

On Feb. 11, a team of firefighters in Colorado rescued a 155-pound St. Bernard who had fallen through the ice and into freezing waters.

The dog, named Mumford, was struggling to get out of the water and onto the shoreline – leading his owners to make a 911 call, according to the Adams County Fire Rescue team in Denver.

Mumford's owner was taking the dog for a walk when they decided pick up a rock and skip it across the ice on Jim Baker Reservoir, Captain Jason Seitz of Adams County Fire Rescue told Fox News Digital.

Mumford went after the rock onto the freezing ice leading him 50-75 feet away from the shoreline before falling through, Seitz said.

Seitz and his team were dispatched at 3:22 pm and arrived quickly on the scene at 3:27 pm.

His team arrived at the shoreline and a rescuer was on the ice by 3:31 before rescuing the dog at 3:32 pm., Seitz said.

"The ice rescue process starts at the time of dispatch from the fire station," Seitz commented.

The firefighter who acts as the rescuer on the scene "dons the ice rescue PPE 'Mustang Suit'" at the station before leaving. The suit keeps rescuers warm in cold water.

After arriving on the scene, Seitz and his team prepare for the rescue.

"The rescuer is then tethered to a rope line that will have two firefighters on shore tending the line. The rescuer then walks or crawls, depending on the thickness of the ice, to the victim in the water," Seitz shared.

Crews responded with @WestyFire at 2:20 this afternoon at Baker Reservoir to an ice rescue of a dog. The dog had gone out onto the ice and fallen in. Crews went out into the ice and pulled the dog out of the water. The St.Bernard is in great shape and happy to see his owners! pic.twitter.com/qFeIyJzobZ — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 11, 2023

"[As the] rescuer [makes] their way to the victim, they are communicating with the victim or animal by calling it by name," he added. "The rescuer then enters the water to the side of the victim, proceeding the get behind the victim, assists them out of the water and onto the shore."

After Mumford was rescued, the team did not report any signs of injury.

"We dried Mumford off and the owner walked Mumford home without any signs of trauma from the incident," Seitz recalled.

The Adams County Fire Rescue team praised Mumford's owners for their response to the incident, according to social media posts announcing the rescue.

What to do if a person or animal falls through ice

Seitz shared with Fox News Digital the best way to respond if an individual or pet has fallen through ice on a body of water.

"If you witness a victim or animal that falls through the ice, find a landmark around or behind the victim of where they were last seen. Then, call 911 for help. Do not attempt to rescue yourself," he advised.

He added, "This could cause the rescue to involve two or more victims that are needed to be rescued. The safest plan is to remain on shore and in verbal contact, if possible, with the victim or animal."