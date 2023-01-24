Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Shooting at California gas station leaves 8 people injured, 1 person dead: police

Investigators believe the shooting involved multiple gunmen

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Shooting in Oakland Video

Shooting in Oakland

Eight people shot at Oakland gas station (KTVU)

Eight people were shot, including one person who was killed, at a gas station in Oakland, California, Monday evening, according to police.

The incident occurred at a gas station at Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard at around 6 p.m. local time, the Oakland Police Department's Kim Armstead said at a news conference.

Officers had responded to the scene to investigate a ShotSpotter activation and, upon their arrival, they learned of the shooting. Police did not find any victims when they arrived, but they did locate several casings.

"Shortly thereafter, our communications division received notification of multiple gunshot wound victims, who self-transported to local hospitals," Armstead said.

Eight people were shot, including one person who was killed, at a gas station in Oakland, California, Monday evening, according to police.

Eight people were shot, including one person who was killed, at a gas station in Oakland, California, Monday evening, according to police. (KTVU)

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 7 DEAD, OFFICIALS SAY: SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Family members at Highland Hospital identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Mario Navarro, according to KTVU.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not revealed information about any arrests or potential suspects.

The shooting occurred at a gas station at Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard at around 6 p.m. local time.

The shooting occurred at a gas station at Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard at around 6 p.m. local time. (KTVU)

Police said the seven surviving victims are in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting involved multiple gunmen, who may have fired their weapons from across the street. 

CALIFORNIA REELS FROM STRING OF MASS SHOOTINGS DESPITE HAVING SOME OF THE STRICTEST GUN LAWS IN US

Investigators believe the shooting involved multiple gunmen, who may have fired their weapons from across the street. 

Investigators believe the shooting involved multiple gunmen, who may have fired their weapons from across the street.  (KTVU)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evidence was collected from two cars that may have been used to transport the gunshot victims to the hospital. 

The incident remains under investigation, police said.