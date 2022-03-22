Boston bouncer stabs, kills Marine veteran after being denied reentry into bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bouncer at a Boston bar charged with fatally stabbing a Marine Corps veteran celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day weekend has been held without bail.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, pleaded not guilty to murder Monday in the stabbing death of Daniel Martinez, 23, outside the Sons of Boston bar on Saturday, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Martinez and a friend were waiting in line outside the bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer just before 7 p.m., prosecutor Caitlin Grasso said in court.

Surveillance video shows Martinez and Larrama exchanging words and investigators later learned that Larrama had denied Martinez and his friend entrance, the prosecutor said. Martinez and his friend walked away but were pursued by Larrama, the prosecutor said. The video then shows Martinez raising his left hand as if to defend himself, then striking Larrama in the head with an aluminum beer bottle, before Larrama stabbed the victim in the chest, the prosecutor said.



Martinez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had recently been discharged after a four-year tour in the Marines, authorities said.

Martinez and his friends had previously been inside the Sons of Boston bar, according to CBS News.



Larrama, according to a police report obtained by Boston 25 News, was led back to the Sons of Boston bar by other staff, where he washed his hands, discarded his hat and sweatshirt, "before fleeing out the rear exit of the bar."

Martinez was from Palos Hills, Illinois, FOX 32 Chicago reports.



"Please give a special thanks for everyone's love and support and most definitely to my son's Marine Family, they have been incredibly supportive," Martinez's mother, Apolonia Martinez, told Fox News Digital. She told WLS-TV in Chicago her son has been enjoying life and traveling since completing his military service.