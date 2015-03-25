Boston bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev buried at undisclosed site, police say

The body of Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who police say along with his brother carried out an attack at the Boston Marathon, has been buried and no longer is in the city of Worcester, city police said in a statement Thursday.

Police called the individual who accommodated earlier requests for a proper burial of the suspect a "courageous" and "compassionate" person.

The individual was not identified and the exact location of Tamerlan’s body was not disclosed, other than the fact it is no longer in Worcester.

There has been controversy surrounding where to bury the man police say helped carry out the April 15 bombings near the race's finish line, using pressure cookers packed with explosives, nails, ball bearings and metal shards. The attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

Tamerlan died following a gunbattle with police, and authorities captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after a massive manhunt following his escape from the same encounter. The younger brother is now in a prison hospital, facing charges that could bring the death penalty.

UPDATE: BPD chief says feds never shared warnings about bomber

On Wednesday, Worcester police Chief Gary Gemme urged someone to step forward with a cemetery plot, saying: "We are not barbarians. We bury the dead."

Police said it's costing the department tens of thousands of dollars to provide security at the funeral home that is holding Tsarnaev's body, and officer details are wasting precious resources.

Gemme said sending the body to Russia is "not an option," as Boston Mayor Thomas Menino suggested Tuesday, when he also said through an aide that he didn't want the bombing suspect buried in Boston.

Worcester funeral home director Peter Stefan has said none of the 120 offers of graves from the U.S. and Canada have worked out because officials in those cities and towns don't want the body.

A retired Vermont teacher has offered a spot in his family's cemetery plot to the family of the Boston Marathon bombing suspect who died following a shootout with police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report