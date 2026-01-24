Border Patrol-involved shooting reported in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Border Patrol-involved shooting has reportedly taken place in Minneapolis, Minn., at the intersection of East 26th Street and Nicollet Ave., law enforcement sources tell Fox News.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News that the suspect was armed with a gun and two magazines.

"We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area," the city of Minneapolis said on X.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz condemned the shooting and called on the Trump administration to end its operation in his state.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening," Walz wrote on X. "The president must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

Tensions between federal immigration enforcement and protesters in Minnesota have been high since the fatal Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good. Her death sparked a wave of protests nationwide and raised questions about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as well as other Minnesota officials, have been highly critical of how federal immigration forces have handled the operation. Following the shooting of Good, Frey told ICE to "get the f--k out of Minneapolis."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.