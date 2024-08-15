Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Boeing crash victims' families oppose plea deal as DOJ, aerospace giant ask court to approve it

Victims' families seek substantially higher fines for Boeing

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Whistleblower's lawyers blame Boeing for client's suicide Video

Whistleblower's lawyers blame Boeing for client's suicide

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson reports the latest on the death as Boeing faces growing scrutiny over aircraft safety concerns. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Federal prosecutors in Texas have reached a tentative plea deal with Boeing that both sides are asking the court to accept despite vehement opposition from the families of hundreds of people who died in two MAX jet crashes, according to court filings.

Boeing agreed to the deal in July, but opposition from the victims' families and other entities has delayed the proceedings.

The criminal case against Boeing stems from two 737 MAX jet crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, which left 346 people dead. The deal includes an admission that Boeing employees lied to the Federal Aviation Administration about flight control software that played a role in the crashes.

BOEING AGREES TO PELA DEAL TO AVOID CRIMINAL TRIAL OVER DEADLY 737 MAX CRASHES

Boeing building

Signage outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Boeing Co. found more mistakes with holes drilled in the fuselage of its 737 Max jet, a setback that could further slow deliveries on a critical program already restricted by regulators over quality lapses. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Boeing's lawyers argued that representatives for the crash victims knew the terms of the deal before Justice Department lawyers offered it to the aerospace giant.

"There was, in short, nothing collusive or otherwise inappropriate about the way in which this arms-length negotiation was conducted," they wrote in a Wednesday filing. 

Federal prosecutors agreed, telling the court that they had collaborated with the victims' families and Boeing's customers throughout the case.

US PROSECUTORS RECOMMEND CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST BOEING FOR VIOLATING SETTLEMENT: REPORT

Boeing Max Supplier

A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

"The bottom line is that senior Department leadership and career prosecutors have repeatedly and extensively consulted with the Families and Airline Entity Customers at the important junctures of the case, including to discuss the terms of a plea agreement," Sean Tonolli, the DOJ's senior deputy chief of the fraud section, wrote in a statement to the court. "Their voices have been heard, considered, and incorporated into the Government’s decision-making."

However, the deal, in which Boeing would plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to defraud the government, minimizes the deaths of hundreds of people, according to lawyers for the victims' families.

BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER JOHN BARNETT'S LAWYERS BLAME SUICIDE ON COMPANY AS NOTE REVEALED

"In the proposed plea agreement, Boeing and the Government have agreed to allow Boeing to plead to one charge, conspiracy to defraud the Government, apparently hoping to avoid the obvious truth, that Boeing knowingly engaged in conduct which caused the death of 346 people," lawyers for the victims' families wrote in an earlier filing. "Presumably, it is the hope of Boeing and the Government that the Court will accept this fiction for purpose of favorably evaluating the plea agreement and the propriety of the proposed sentencing conditions. However, Boeing’s guilt has already been decided by this Court."

Boeing building

The Boeing building is seen Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski for FOX News)

SENATOR CALLS OUT BOEING, FAA AFTER MIDFLIGHT PANIC, WHISTLEBLOWER SUICIDE

The victims' lawyers pointed to a prior ruling in which the same court found that "without Boeing's fraud, the crashes would not have occurred."

"Corporate criminals like Boeing should not be permitted to escape the truth or the consequences of their actions, particularly in circumstances such as this case where the charged offense 'resulted in death…or involved a foreseeable risk of death,'" the victims' lawyers wrote.

In addition to stiffer fines and restitution, other proposals from the victims' lawyers include that Boeing create an escrow fund in case of future crashes.

Justice Department lawyers countered that they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Boeing's fraud caused the planes to crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deal would require Boeing to pay restitution to the victims' families as determined by the court, to invest $455 million in compliance and safety programs and to pay a criminal fine of $487.2 million – half of which has already been paid after Boeing breached the terms of a prior settlement. Boeing would also have to submit to an independent monitor. 

Former Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would be stepping down earlier this year as the company faces a growing number of legal and publicity struggles. Other executives and board members, including the head of the 737 MAX program, also said they would leave the firm.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.