Boeing whistleblower John Barnett's lawyers blame suicide on company as note revealed

FIRST ON FOX: Lawyers for Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who police found dead in South Carolina after he missed a deposition in a lawsuit against the company in March, are blaming the aerospace giant for his death after the public release of his suicide note gave a peak into his state of mind before he shot himself in the head.

"Mr. Barnett’s last words make clear that while Boeing may not have pulled the trigger, the company is responsible for his death," Barnett's lawyers, Robert Turekwitz and Brian Knowles, said in a joint statement Tuesday. "Mr. Barnett's family wishes to thank the Coroner, the responders and all those who have reached out with kind words and support. It is hoped that John’s legacy will be his brave and courageous efforts to get Boeing to change its culture of concealment to one that places quality and safety first."

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal determined that Barnett had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after police found his body inside his locked car next to a suicide note and the pistol in his hand. The coroner's report was made public Friday.

Barnett's lawyers noted that investigators determined their client was suffering from PTSD, anxiety and panic attacks before his death.

"His mental condition was a result of the retaliation and hostile work environment he was subjected to in response to his complaint that Boeing senior management was pressuring workers to disregard processes and procedures required by law to be followed, allowing defective parts to be installed on the airplanes, and disregarding and ignoring problems that he believed pose a potential threat to the flying public." his lawyers wrote, adding that the released the statement after police shared their client's suicide note.

The expletive-laden note, which Fox News Digital has reviewed, explicitly was handwritten in all capital letters. It stated "f--- Boeing!!!" and told Barnett's family and friends that he loves them.

"I can't do this any longer," he wrote. "Enough!"

Barnett was found dead in his truck in March after he failed to show up for his second day of depositions in a lawsuit against the aerospace manufacturer.

"Bury me face down so Boeing and their lying a-- leaders can kiss my a--," he wrote.

After he failed to arrive, his lawyers called for a wellness check, and he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of his hotel, according to authorities.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In January, Barnett told TMZ that he was concerned that Boeing was returning its 737 Max 9 jets to the sky too quickly, after an incident in which an Alaska Airlines jet's door panel blew off mid-flight.

Unrelated to Barnett's lawsuit, Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would be resigning by the end of the year amid the company's ongoing struggles.