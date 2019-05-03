Boeing 737 from Gitmo goes off runway into river in Jacksonville, Fla.
A Boeing 737 jet arriving from Guantanamo Bay reportedly carrying 142 passengers and crew members went off the runway into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday evening.
A "massive rescue response" was underway at the scene but there were no reported fatalities, Jacksonville's WJXT-TV reported.
"Every person is alive and accounted for," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wrote in a Twitter message.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry confirmed the initial details and said fire and rescue crews were at the scene.
