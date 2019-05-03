Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Boeing 737 from Gitmo goes off runway into river in Jacksonville, Fla.

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Boeing 737 jet arriving from Guantanamo Bay reportedly carrying 142 passengers and crew members went off the runway into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday evening.

Fire crews respond to an emergency involving a commercial jet in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday night. (WFOX-TV Jacksonville)

Fire crews respond to an emergency involving a commercial jet in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday night. (WFOX-TV Jacksonville)

A "massive rescue response" was underway at the scene but there were no reported fatalities, Jacksonville's WJXT-TV reported.

"Every person is alive and accounted for," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wrote in a Twitter message.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry confirmed the initial details and said fire and rescue crews were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.