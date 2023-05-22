Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Published

Body of missing Virginia man believed found in Shenandoah National Park

Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos was last seen leaving his home in Oakton, Virginia, on May 5

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
The search for a missing Virginia man in Shenandoah National Park was suspended on Sunday after crews discovered human remains.

The body believed to be of Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, 21, was found around 12:15 p.m. in steep terrain near several rock outcrops, the National Park Service said.

A medical examiner was working on positive identification and will determine a cause of death.

Zevallos was last seen leaving his home in Oakton, Virginia, at 1 p.m. on May 5. Officials said he was heading to George Mason University.

Virginia man

The Virginia State Police last week issued a "critically missing adult alert" for 21-year-old Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, who was last seen on May 5 at 1 p.m. in Oakton, Virginia. (Virginia State Police)

The 21-year-old was reported missing to the Fairfax Police Department on May 6. 

On Tuesday, rangers received information that Zevallos’ gray 2020 Honda Civic 4-door sedan may be at the park. 

Rangers found his car in the northern area of Shenandoah National Park in a parking lot that serves the popular Overall Run Falls Trail.

Overall Run Falls

Members of the Search and Rescue team employ technical rope rescue techniques to search the face of Overall Run Falls in Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Virginia. (National Park Service)

The park launched a search operation Wednesday morning, closing trails in the area.

Teams continued searching through the weekend and found human remains about 1.6 miles from where Zevallos’ car was parked, officials said.

Trails in the Overall Runn have since been reopened.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.