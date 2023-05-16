Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Published

Woman found dead at Yellowstone National Park, rangers arrest man

Man arrested at Yellowstone National Park for drug possession, other traffic-related charges after body found

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Yellowstone is America’s first national park – here is its majestic story Video

Yellowstone is America’s first national park – here is its majestic story

On this day in history, March 1, 1872, Yellowstone National Park was created. It inspired a global conservation movement.

A woman was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Saturday, and park rangers arrested a man who was standing near the vehicle, officials said.

Yellowstone rangers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, and found a vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank, the National Park Service said. 

As rangers investigated, they found a male standing outside the vehicle and a deceased female inside the car. Officials did not release the woman's identity.

"Investigators are determining what led to the female's death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications," the agency said in the release.  

Yellowstone National Park east entrance sign

Rangers at Yellowstone National Park arrested a man whom they found near a vehicle that had the body of a woman inside on Saturday, officials said. (National Park Service / Jacob W. Frank)

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was detained and later arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the NPS said.

Old Faithful Geyser

The woman's body was found inside a car that was in a snowbank in Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for approximately 24 hours while the scene was processed, and was reopened Sunday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

Yellowstone-National-Park

Rangers did not immediately release the identities of the woman found dead or the man they arrested. (DEA / W. BUSS/De Agostini via Getty Images)

The National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division are leading the investigation with support from the FBI, United States Attorney's Office, and the Teton County Coroner's Office.