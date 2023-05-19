Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Virginia police say missing man's car found in Shenandoah National Park

Virginia police say the man was headed to George Mason University when he went missing

Adam Sabes
Virginia police say that a car belonging to a missing man was found at a national park.

The Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult alert" for 21-year-old Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, who was last seen on May 5 at 1 p.m. in Oakton, Virginia. 

At the time, according to officials, he was heading to George Mason University.

Officials with Shenandoah National Park said on Wednesday that Zevallos' gray 2020 Honda Civic 4-door sedan was found inside the park.

Virginia man

The Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult alert" for 21-year-old Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, who was last seen on May 5 at 1 p.m. in Oakton, Virginia.  (Virginia State Police)

Police say that Zevallos "was possibly wearing black and white Adidas sneakers, gray sweatpants, a gray, black, and brown flannel shirt and carrying a green North Face backpack."

Zevallos' disappearance poses a "credible threat to his health and safety," officials said.

Anyone with information about Zevallos is encouraged to contact 703-691-2131.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.