Virginia police say missing man's car found in Shenandoah National Park

Virginia police say that a car belonging to a missing man was found at a national park.

The Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult alert" for 21-year-old Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, who was last seen on May 5 at 1 p.m. in Oakton, Virginia.

At the time, according to officials, he was heading to George Mason University.

Officials with Shenandoah National Park said on Wednesday that Zevallos' gray 2020 Honda Civic 4-door sedan was found inside the park.

AMBER ALERT ISSUED FOR 2-YEAR-OLD RUDY OZIAH REYES, LAST SEEN IN IDAHO AND 'BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER'

Police say that Zevallos "was possibly wearing black and white Adidas sneakers, gray sweatpants, a gray, black, and brown flannel shirt and carrying a green North Face backpack."

MAN CHARGED IN MURDER OF 5-YEAR-OLD FOUND IN SUITCASE IN 2013

Zevallos' disappearance poses a "credible threat to his health and safety," officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about Zevallos is encouraged to contact 703-691-2131.