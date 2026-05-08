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National Parks

Body of missing hiker discovered off trail as investigators probe rare deadly bear encounter

Search-and-rescue crews found the remains approximately 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail in Glacier National Park

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Helicopter crew lifts injured hiker to safety after fall on mountain in Australia Video

Helicopter crew lifts injured hiker to safety after fall on mountain in Australia

Footage shows a rescue helicopter responding to Moogerah Peaks National Park in southeast Queensland, Australia, where a woman in her 20s injured her ankle in a fall and was unable to descend the mountain. Authorities said the helicopter was called to Moogerah Peaks National Park, Australia, after a hiker fell and was hurt, prompting paramedics to be lowered by winch to provide treatment and extract two people.

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The body of a hiker reported missing in a Montana national park was discovered Wednesday, with authorities pointing to a suspected bear attack as the individual's cause of death.

The hiker’s remains were found approximately 2.5 miles up Glacier National Park’s Mt. Brown Trail by search-and-rescue crews around noon, the park said in a statement. His identity has not yet been released. 

Authorities said "his injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter," adding that the individual was found "approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area with downed timber." 

"Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns,"  the park said.

The area remains closed as authorities continue to investigate the apparent mauling.

HIKER'S FRIEND WATCHES IN HORROR AS BROWN BEAR DRAGS MAN INTO BUSHES ON MOUNTAIN: REPORT

A hiker walking along a narrow mountain trail overlooking an alpine valley in Glacier National Park

A hiker walks along a narrow mountain trail overlooking an alpine valley in Glacier National Park during summer. (iStock)

The last known message from the hiker was sent around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after he "had communicated plans to hike toward the Mt. Brown Fire Lookout," officials said. He was subsequently reported missing on Monday. 

The incident is the park’s first deadly bear attack since 1998, authorities said, noting the last time an individual was injured by a bear in Glacier National Park was August 2025. 

A closed section of the Mt. Brown Trail in Glacier National Park

Authorities closed part of the Mt. Brown Trail in Glacier National Park after finding the body of a missing hiker on Wednesday. (National Park Service)

The park is home to around 1,000 black bears and grizzlies, with park officials estimating that about 300 grizzly bears were inhabiting the area in 2023. 

The fatality comes after two hikers, ages 15 and 28, were seriously injured in a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, according to park officials.

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Coastal brown bear standing on rocky shore in South Central Alaska

Glacier National Park authorities said the hiker's "injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter," adding that the individual was found "approximately 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area with downed timber."  (Getty Images Creatives)

The pair of hikers was airlifted by helicopter after an incident in which "park staff believe a female grizzly bear with two or three cubs-of-the-year (cubs in their first year of life) were involved in the encounter," Yellowstone National Park said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Glacier National Park for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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