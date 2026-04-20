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Travel Safety

Hidden danger at popular US national park forces trail closures as bear sightings climb

Smokies are home to roughly 1,900 black bears, one of densest populations in country

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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One of the most visited national parks in the U.S. is closing parts of its hiking trails as officials deal with a spike in bear activity.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee has temporarily shut down several trails and backcountry areas due to increased sightings of black bears, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said closures are put in place when bears frequent specific areas or show signs of unpredictable behavior, posing a risk to both visitors and wildlife.

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The park draws more than 12 million visitors each year, meaning even a small increase in bear encounters with visitors can escalate quickly.

The Smokies are home to roughly 1,900 black bears, one of the densest populations in the country, the National Park Service said.

Entrance sign to Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tsali Boulevard

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has temporarily closed several trails and backcountry areas after a surge in black bear sightings. (iStock)

Bear activity tends to increase in the spring and summer months as the animals emerge from hibernation and search for food, often bringing them closer to hiking trails, campsites and roadways.

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Park officials say human behavior is also contributing to the problem.

When bears access food left out by visitors or are intentionally fed, they can start to associate humans with food, the National Park Service said.

A black bear standing in a natural environment

The Smoky Mountains are home to around 1,900 black bears. (iStock)

Officials warn this can lead to more aggressive behavior and increase the likelihood of dangerous encounters, and, in some cases, lead to bears being euthanized.

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Last week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a new law addressing the feeding of black bears in certain areas, set to take effect in July, FOX 17 reported.

The measure makes it a Class B misdemeanor to knowingly feed bears where warning signs are posted, with violators facing fines of at least $250.

Senior couple sitting on a wooden bench watching grizzly coastal brown bears fish for salmon in a river

Feeding bears or leaving food out can make them link people with food, increasing the risk of dangerous encounters. (iStock)

Park officials are also urging visitors to know how to respond if they encounter a bear.

The National Park Service advises keeping a safe distance of at least 50 yards and never approaching or allowing a bear to come closer. 

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If a bear notices you and changes its behavior, such as stopping or moving toward you, officials say you are too close and should slowly back away while facing the animal.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for further comment.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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