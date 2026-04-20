Hidden danger at popular US national park forces trail closures as bear sightings climb

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most visited national parks in the U.S. is closing parts of its hiking trails as officials deal with a spike in bear activity.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee has temporarily shut down several trails and backcountry areas due to increased sightings of black bears, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said closures are put in place when bears frequent specific areas or show signs of unpredictable behavior, posing a risk to both visitors and wildlife.

HIDDEN HAZARD AT POPULAR NATIONAL PARK SPARKS URGENT SAFETY WARNING FOR SPRING BREAKERS

The park draws more than 12 million visitors each year, meaning even a small increase in bear encounters with visitors can escalate quickly.

The Smokies are home to roughly 1,900 black bears, one of the densest populations in the country, the National Park Service said.

Bear activity tends to increase in the spring and summer months as the animals emerge from hibernation and search for food, often bringing them closer to hiking trails, campsites and roadways.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Park officials say human behavior is also contributing to the problem.

When bears access food left out by visitors or are intentionally fed, they can start to associate humans with food, the National Park Service said.

Officials warn this can lead to more aggressive behavior and increase the likelihood of dangerous encounters, and, in some cases, lead to bears being euthanized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Last week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a new law addressing the feeding of black bears in certain areas, set to take effect in July, FOX 17 reported.

The measure makes it a Class B misdemeanor to knowingly feed bears where warning signs are posted, with violators facing fines of at least $250.

Park officials are also urging visitors to know how to respond if they encounter a bear.

The National Park Service advises keeping a safe distance of at least 50 yards and never approaching or allowing a bear to come closer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If a bear notices you and changes its behavior, such as stopping or moving toward you, officials say you are too close and should slowly back away while facing the animal.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital reached out to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for further comment.