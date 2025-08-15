Hiker's friend watches in horror as brown bear drags man into bushes on mountain: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker in Japan was found dead on Friday after a brown bear reportedly attacked and dragged him into the bushes.

The man — believed to be in his 20s — was walking ahead of his friend along a Mount Rausu trail in Hokkaido, Japan, on Thursday when he was attacked by a brown bear, local outlet The Asahi Shimbun reported, citing police.

The victim shouted his friend's name, who after rushing to catch up, witnessed the man trying to fight off the brown bear, which then dragged him into the bushes, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

The friend, who left the scene and was unharmed, then called the police to report the attack, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

Following the incident, all three trails leading to Mount Rausu were closed. Hikers who were already on the mountain sought shelter at the Okhotsk bservatory, according to the news outlet.

By the end of the day on Thursday, more than 71 people were airlifted out of the area by a helicopter. That evening, officials issued a brown bear warning near the trails on Mount Rausu, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

On Friday morning, police launched a search and found several items —including a blood-stained shirt, wallet, hat and watch — lying dozens of meters from the trail. Bloodstains were also spotted on nearby trees and on the ground, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

Hunters looking for the missing man shot and killed three brown bears on Friday near where his body was discovered, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

Sightings of brown bears have recently become more frequent at Mount Rausu, which is a natural habitat for the species.

Last month, a string of bear attacks across Japan prompted officials to host practice drills. Earlier this year, a bear attacked a man in his 70s near an elementary school in Nasushiobara City, Japan’s public media organization NHK reported.

Hokkaido Prefectural Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.