Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Japan

Hiker's friend watches in horror as brown bear drags man into bushes on mountain: report

Friend witnessed deadly attack before 71 people airlifted from Mount Rausu area

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Japanese town holds bear drill after rise in attacks across the country Video

Japanese town holds bear drill after rise in attacks across the country

Japanese town conducts a drill after recent bear attacks across the country.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker in Japan was found dead on Friday after a brown bear reportedly attacked and dragged him into the bushes.

The man — believed to be in his 20s — was walking ahead of his friend along a Mount Rausu trail in Hokkaido, Japan, on Thursday when he was attacked by a brown bear, local outlet The Asahi Shimbun reported, citing police.

POLICE OFFICIALS HOST 'BEAR DRILLS’ FOLLOWING STRING OF BEAR ATTACKS

The victim shouted his friend's name, who after rushing to catch up, witnessed the man trying to fight off the brown bear, which then dragged him into the bushes, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

Mount Rausu from Shiretoko Pass, Hokkaido.

FILE PHOTO: Mount Rausu is seen from Shiretoko Pass, Hokkaido. (iStock)

The friend, who left the scene and was unharmed, then called the police to report the attack, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

ALASKA HIKER MAULED BY BEAR RESCUED WITH HELP OF ADVANCED DRONE TECHNOLOGY ON REMOTE TRAIL

Following the incident, all three trails leading to Mount Rausu were closed. Hikers who were already on the mountain sought shelter at the Okhotsk bservatory, according to the news outlet.

brown bear (ursus arctos) in a forest landscape

FILE PHOTO: Bear sightings at Mount Rausu, which is a natural habitat for brown bears, have increased recently. (iStock)

By the end of the day on Thursday, more than 71 people were airlifted out of the area by a helicopter. That evening, officials issued a brown bear warning near the trails on Mount Rausu, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

TRAGEDY STRIKES AT POPULAR NATIONAL PARK AS CLIMBER MEETS FATAL END ON MOUNTAIN

On Friday morning, police launched a search and found several items —including a blood-stained shirt, wallet, hat and watch — lying dozens of meters from the trail. Bloodstains were also spotted on nearby trees and on the ground, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

Keep Out Sign In Japan. Areas declared off-limits.

FILE PHOTO: By the end of the day on Thursday, more than 71 people were airlifted out of the area by helicopter.  (iStock)

Hunters looking for the missing man shot and killed three brown bears on Friday near where his body was discovered, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

Sightings of brown bears have recently become more frequent at Mount Rausu, which is a natural habitat for the species.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, a string of bear attacks across Japan prompted officials to host practice drills. Earlier this year, a bear attacked a man in his 70s near an elementary school in Nasushiobara City, Japan’s public media organization NHK reported. 

Hokkaido Prefectural Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Close modal

Continue