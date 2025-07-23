Alaska hiker mauled by bear rescued with help of advanced drone technology on remote trail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker in Alaska was rescued with the assistance of a drone after being mauled by a bear.

Anchorage Police Department spokesman Christopher Barraza said the female hiker was attacked on Tuesday by a brown bear while on the Basher Trail in Anchorage, Alaska, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Barraza said the woman suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.

He said that the hiker told emergency responders that the bear eventually ran away.

The woman called emergency officials herself and remained conscious to help rescuers locate her, Barraza said, adding that a drone was used to locate her.

"She’s not able to walk, and they were having trouble locating her," Barraza said. "She called us, she was on the phone with us the entire time."

The Anchorage Fire Department, Alaska Department of Public Safety, Alaska Wildlife Troopers as well as nearby Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson assisted in the rescue of the woman.

Barraza said this incident shows how important it is for hikers to be prepared.

"Be prepared, bring your bear spray. Be on the lookout. Bears are everywhere," he siad.