US

Alaska hiker mauled by bear rescued with help of advanced drone technology on remote trail

Emergency responders located injured woman who maintained phone contact throughout ordeal on Basher Trail

Adam Sabes
A hiker in Alaska was rescued with the assistance of a drone after being mauled by a bear.

Anchorage Police Department spokesman Christopher Barraza said the female hiker was attacked on Tuesday by a brown bear while on the Basher Trail in Anchorage, Alaska, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Barraza said the woman suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.

He said that the hiker told emergency responders that the bear eventually ran away.

Hikers near Anchorage, Alaska

People take in views from Chugach State Park in Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 5, 2014.  (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The woman called emergency officials herself and remained conscious to help rescuers locate her, Barraza said, adding that a drone was used to locate her.

"She’s not able to walk, and they were having trouble locating her," Barraza said. "She called us, she was on the phone with us the entire time."

Alaska

Alaska, Katmai National Park and Preserve, McNeil River Bear Viewing and Wildlife Sanctuary, falls of the Mc Neil river. (Sylvain CORDIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The Anchorage Fire Department, Alaska Department of Public Safety, Alaska Wildlife Troopers as well as nearby Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson assisted in the rescue of the woman.

Barraza said this incident shows how important it is for hikers to be prepared.

Bear watching in Katmai National Park, Alaska

Brown bears graze in Hallo Bay, in Alaska‘s Katmai National Park. The bay‘s grassy meadows area popular spot for bear-watching tours from June through September. (Photograph by Acacia Johnson/National Geographic)

"Be prepared, bring your bear spray. Be on the lookout. Bears are everywhere," he siad.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.