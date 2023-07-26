Body found at Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix

A body was found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

Phoenix police discovered the body just before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside the Capitol.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any information on the person's identity. They said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The investigation was turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property.