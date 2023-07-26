Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Body found at Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix

Investigation has been handed over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A body was found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

Phoenix police discovered the body just before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside the Capitol.

UNCONTROLLED ARIZONA WILDFIRE PROMPTS HUNDREDS OF EVACUATIONS AS VOLUNTEERS GO DOOR TO DOOR GETTING PEOPLE OUT

Arizona Fox News graphic

An investigation has been launched into a body that was found at the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities didn’t immediately release any information on the person's identity. They said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The investigation was turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property.