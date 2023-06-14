Arizona Democrat state lawmaker censured after she was caught on camera hiding Bibles

The Arizona State House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to censure the Democratic representative who was caught hiding Bibles in a State Capitol room in April.

Arizona's House Ethics Committee found that Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton violated House rules by engaging in "disorderly" and "disrespectful" conduct, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Stahl Hamilton, who is an ordained Presbyterian minister, claimed that she moved the Good Books as a prank. The Bible incidents began on March 23, when the Bibles that were left on display in the House's members-only lounge went missing.

The House security team then discovered that the Bibles were placed underneath the cushions of two chairs. A week later, another Bible was removed and was later found inside a refrigerator.

The security team installed a camera in the lounge to find the perpetrator. A video recorded on April 10 shows Hamilton moving the Bibles and placing them under cushions.

Stahl Hamilton, who represents Tucson, apologized for her actions during a speech back in April.

The House voted 30-28 to censure Stahl Hamilton. A Democratic representative accused Republicans of having "righteous indignation" towards the incident and suggested that they did not respect other religions by not having Qurans or Torahs in the lounge.

"I have known her for many years… she's a mother, she's a minister." Representative Nancy Gilber said, according to FOX 10.

Democrats also accused the House of acting improperly by going through with the censure, arguing that the majority vote would need to be 31.

"The House Code of Conduct requires a majority of the House [for censure]," Representative Andrés Cano argued, according to USA Today. "That would be 31. This seems to be a flagrant exercise of power."

A Republican representative shot back at accusations that her party was intolerant, arguing that it would still be offensive if it were another religious text.

"It is just very disturbing and offensive to me that I may have been sitting on a Bible," Representative Rachel Jones said. "I just want to say if it had been a Quran and a Muslim member sitting upon that, I would be able to empathize with them."

Fox News Digital reached out to Stahl Hamilton for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Fox News' Lee Ross and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.