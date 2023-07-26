Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Uncontrolled Arizona wildfire prompts hundreds of evacuations as volunteers go door to door getting people out

An AZ shelter for evacuees has been set up at a gym in Camp Verde

Associated Press
An uncontrolled wildfire prompted the enforced evacuation of hundreds homes Tuesday in a rural community in central Arizona as volunteers went door to door getting people out.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Joy said during a briefing that volunteers canvassing the neighborhood notified residents of the need to leave some 500 homes in the White Horse Ranch community, 10 miles east of Prescott Valley.

"Everything is going pretty well out there," said Joy of the wildfire, speaking as gray plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from a nearby mountain.

The so-called Grapevine Fire, which was ignited last Friday by lightning, has burned 500 acres. It has mostly consumed brush, timber and short grass and remains fully uncontained.

A wildfire in central Arizona has led to hundreds of evacuations.

A shelter for evacuees has been set up at a gym in Camp Verde. Another shelter for large barn animals is being offered in Prescott Valley.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said it is also dealing with a second fire near the community of Cherry. The agency on Tuesday rolled back evacuation orders for 60 homes there.

That fire started Sunday, also from a lightning strike, and has burned over 400 acres. It also currently has not been contained.