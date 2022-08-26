Expand / Collapse search
Boat explosion on New York's Long Island injures five, one airlifted to hospital

A boat exploded Friday on New York's Long Island leaving five people injured

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
At least five people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion on New York's Long Island.

Six people, all of them men, were on the boat when the incident occurred. 

At least five were injured following a boat explosion on Long Island.

At least five were injured following a boat explosion on Long Island. (Fox 5 New York)

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon, N.Y.

Four were taken to area hospitals, while one had to be airlifted to Stony Brook Medical Center with more serious injuries.

Police are still currently investigating the cause of the explosion

