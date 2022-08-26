Boat explosion on New York's Long Island injures five, one airlifted to hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least five people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion on New York's Long Island.

Six people, all of them men, were on the boat when the incident occurred.

BROTHERS FOUND DEAD AFTER JUMPING OFF ‘JAWS BRIDGE’ IN MARTHA’S VINEYARD

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon, N.Y.

Four were taken to area hospitals, while one had to be airlifted to Stony Brook Medical Center with more serious injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are still currently investigating the cause of the explosion.