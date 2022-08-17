Brothers found dead after jumping off 'Jaws Bridge' in Martha's Vineyard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The two men who did not surface after jumping off the "Jaws bridge" in Martha’s Vineyard have been identified as brothers from Jamaica.

Tavaris Bulgin, 26, and Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, were among a group of people who jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Massachusetts into 15-foot-deep water on Sunday night, according to a statement from the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe.

Two people made it out of the water, but the brothers struggled in the current and were unable to swim back to shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, state and local police responded to the scene to locate the missing duo.

At 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Tavaris’ body was recovered.

Authorities continued to search for the body of Tavaughn with a sidescan sonar device, but the search was suspended on Tuesday afternoon due to dangerous weather conditions.

Tavaughn's body was found near the bridge by a shell fisherman around noon on Thursday, according to CBS Boston.

The district attorney’s office said no foul play is suspected.

The brothers' uncle, Omar George, told ABC6 they were great swimmers and alcohol could not have been a factor in the tragedy because they are faithful Christians.

Tavaris and Tavaughn were seasonal restaurant workers in Martha’s Vineyard and were planning on returning home to Clarendon, Jamaica, in three weeks.

At home, the brothers were active in their family’s ministry and regularly sang with their sisters Tavanny and Tavania at church, where their father is a pastor.

"If Tavaughn had died and Tavaris couldn’t save him, I know he would not want to be alive. I know he was there when his brother died… the ultimate sacrifice," George told ABC6.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the Bulgin family transport the brothers' bodies back to Jamaica and help cover funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.