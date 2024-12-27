Blue state's experiment collapses after a decade and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Blue state's experiment collapses after a decade.

2. Dem governor signs bill to charge energy firms massive fees.

3. Late-night comics utterly failed in stopping Trump, despite throwing everything at him.

MAJOR HEADLINES

TARIFF TALKS – Canadian ministers head to Florida to meet with incoming Trump admin. Continue reading …

DECISION IS IN – Judge gives ruling — and warning — as Jay-z and Diddy accuser asks to stay anonymous. Continue reading …

HEARING THINGS – School shooter's mom asks to be freed, but prosecutor argues her reasoning is flawed. Continue reading …

FREE FALL – Iran regime under ‘immense pressure’ ahead of incoming Trump admin policies. Continue reading …

BANK ON IT – Roughly 1,00,000 Americans set to receive IRS tax rebates. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'GREATER RECKONING' – Obama's years of dominating Democratic Party may come to a close after Harris loss. Continue reading …

ARMED FOR SURVIVAL – How the Oct. 7th Hamas massacre transformed gun culture in Israel. Continue reading …

REGAINING CONTROL – Trump sparks concerns after floating desire to take over Panama Canal, Greenland. Continue reading …

MEET IN THE MIDDLE – Dem senator elected in state Trump carried explains her campaign philosophy. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ALTERNATE REALITY – Outrage erupts as Amazon cuts key scene from 'It’s a Wonderful Life.' Continue reading …

‘DON’ DEAL – News outlet mocked for claims Congress can stop Trump from taking office. Continue reading …

OVERSTAYING THEIR WELCOME – Retiring congresswoman blasts colleagues who ‘just stay forever.’ Continue reading …

DEM DISASTER – Jen Psaki scolds party for missing 'big opportunity' with key committee appointment. Continue reading …

OPINION

COREY BROOKS – The real reason Chicago's Mayor is working so hard to resist Trump. Continue reading …

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS – Two Americas, the people versus the billionaires. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

JUBILEE – Pope Francis shares message ‘every Christian needs to remember’ as Holy Year begins. Continue reading …

MAN OF HIS WORD – Chiefs great vows to pay Travis Kelce's fine after record-breaking touchdown and tribute. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Christmas classics, fine firs and popular proteins. Take the quiz here …

KEEP THE CHANGE – ‘Home Alone’ director puts to rest one of the movie's biggest mysteries. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY JOY – Hospital patients receive gifts from surprise guest. See video …

WATCH

BRETT VELICOVICH – The US doesn't have clear policy on drone incursions. See video …

SCOTT BROWN – Biden is doing everything to muck up Trump's plans. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.