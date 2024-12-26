Chiefs great Tony Gonzalez vows to pay Travis Kelce's fine after record-breaking touchdown

Tony Gonzalez is a man of his word.

Travis Kelce surpassed the Hall of Fame tight end to break the Kansas City Chiefs’ franchise record for touchdown receptions in the team’s Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kelce hauled in his 77th career receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter to put his name in the record books alongside Gonzalez. Paying tribute to the Chiefs’ great, Kelce then dunked the ball over the goal post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The celebration drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but it didn’t make a difference to veteran kicker Harrison Butker, who nailed the extra-point attempt.

During Prime Video’s pregame broadcast, Gonzalez vowed to pay Kelce’s fine in the event that he emulated his famous touchdown celebration.

"I am so happy for him. He is one of the best tight ends to ever do it on [and] off the field," he said. "I’ve been following him since he was a rookie, and I’m not surprised by it. He is one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

PATRICK MAHOMES REVEALS CRUCIAL PROMISE THAT WAS FULFILLED AS CHIEFS GRAB NO 1 SEED IN PLAYOFFS

"If he dunks it, I will pay that fine."

Kelce responded to Gonzalez’s post on X celebrating the accomplishment and reminded him of the offer he made prior to the game.

"​​You know I had to show love to the greatest of all time," Kelce wrote. "You did mention you’d help me with the fine tho."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gonzalez obliged, happily.

"I got you!"