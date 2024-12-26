Jay-Z's sexual assault accuser can remain anonymous for now: judge

New York Judge Analisa Torres has ruled that the woman who is accusing Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her when she was 13 years old can remain anonymous for now.

On Thursday, Torres ruled that Jane Doe can remain anonymous, but reserved the right to revisit the decision at a future date. If the case continues, Jane Doe may be required to reveal her identity, according to the court document obtained by Fox News Digital. Torres also noted that there's "substantial interest" from the public regarding this case.

The judge also addressed the lawyers for Jay-Z (whose legal name is Shawn Carter) specifically in the court document.

"Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client," Torres said, referring to Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro.

"The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it," she continued.

Earlier this month, the music mogul filed a motion to dismiss the rape lawsuit. He also requested the court deny the plaintiff's request to proceed anonymously. Jay-Z was accused of raping a minor along with Diddy at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, documents stated.

In his motion to dismiss, Jay-Z accused Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is the attorney representing Jane Doe, of running a "sprawling extortion saga — saga whose aim is base and measured in dollars."

On Thursday, Buzbee told Fox News Digital, "The repeated attempts to discredit and smear the advocate for alleged victims is a failing strategy."

Spiro did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Dec. 16, Spiro spoke at Roc Nation's headquarters in New York and said that the accusations against Jay-Z are "provably, demonstrably false."

Spiro referenced NBC News' recent interview with the unnamed Alabama woman admitting to making "some mistakes" when it came to recounting what happened at the VMAs after-party.

Spiro wanted to make it known that these inconsistencies "are not minor… If you look at the time, it’s not possible this could happen."

"I want to make sure this is clear: When people make up an account, whether intentionally or their mind is blank or something, they can always get that core part of the story right. They can just keep repeating it over and over and over again; this is what happened, that core part. But they’re always going to mess up the details. When something isn’t real, when something doesn’t happen, you’re going to get the details wrong because you weren’t really there," Spiro said, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

"[This was] not possible. It’s because this never happened," he added.

Spiro mentioned that his client is "upset" over the situation.

"He’s upset that somebody would be allowed to do this, would be allowed to make a mockery of the system like this. He’s upset that this distracts and dissuades real victims from coming forward. He’s upset that his kids and family have to deal with this. And he should be upset," he said.