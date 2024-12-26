Retiring Dem congresswoman blasts colleagues who ‘just stay forever’ in Washington

Retiring Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., took aim at her colleagues in Washington, criticizing those who "just stay" in Congress "forever" in an exit interview with The Boston Globe.

"I’m trying to set a better example," Kuster told the Globe. "I think there are colleagues — and some of whom are still very successful and very productive — but others who just stay forever."

"I’m just not the best gladiator for it right now," she added.

Kuster also said that in addition to making room for new leadership, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s return to the White House also impacted her decision.

"I’ve said somewhat facetiously, he tried to kill me once, I’m not available for that again," she told The Boston Globe. "What we went through on Jan. 6 and his attempt to overthrow the government took a toll. That was really hard, and not just personally, but on my ability to work across the aisle."

During her years on Capitol Hill, Kuster became known for working across the aisle on key issues, and for her openness in sharing personal experiences, including that she was a survivor of sexual assault during her youth.

Kuster announced in March that she would not seek reelection in 2024. "I always said I was not going to stay in Congress forever," she said at the time.

Kuster, an attorney and lobbyist with clients in the health care and pharmaceutical industry before winning election to the House in 2012, highlighted that her tenure in Congress "has been many things — rewarding, frustrating, inspiring, and challenging. But, more than anything, it has been an honor."

Even though she announced her retirement before Donald Trump's reelection as president, she told the Boston Globe that she had a suspicion he could win, especially after a trip to New Hampshire with Biden on Air Force One, which left her doubting his ability to win reelection.

In June, after Biden’s disastrous debate performance, Kuster hosted a Zoom call with Biden and the moderate Democratic group she chairs, the New Democrat Coalition, in which they challenged him on his ability to lead the country for another four years.

"It was painful," Kuster told the Boston Globe. "I haven’t had these kind of conversations since I talked to my own parents about, you know, their aging and their limitations."

Kuster said she will help Democrats from the sidelines by raising money and campaigning for Democratic candidates. Kuster will be succeeded by Maggie Goodlander, a former Biden administration official.

"She’ll be great. I think she’ll do fine," Kuster said. "It’s all worked out, and I think the voters really wanted me to be replaced by a woman, and that’s sort of endearing."

