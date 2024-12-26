Amazon sparks outrage after cutting important scene from film classic, 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Fans of the Christmas classic "It’s a Wonderful Life" are livid over Amazon's abridged version of the movie on its streaming service.

The 1946 hit film, which follows the life of businessman and banker, George Bailey, sparked outrage after Amazon cut a pivotal portion.

Amazon's abridged version doesn't include what many consider "the most important scene," known as the "Pottersville scene," in which George wishes he had never been born, prompting his guardian angel to remind him that he needs to earn "his angel wings." Outraged fans said the scene sets up the rest of the movie and, without it, the movie abruptly jumps between scenes without the full context of the story.

In the original version of the movie, George tells his guardian angel, Clarence, that he believes he is better off dead than alive, but Clarence explains to George that he does not know all he has done in his life. He proceeds to show George what his town would have looked like if it hadn't been for all his good deeds over the years. The alternative reality helps George realize he has a wonderful life.

However, on Amazon Prime's version of the movie, details of what led to his changed attitude towards his life are left out. Instead, after the angel tells George he has to earn his wings, the scene cuts to George joyously running through the streets after he's realized the value of his own life.

Amazon Prime also offers the full version of the film on its platform and the scene might have been removed due to a copyright dispute regarding the scene, which was based on a short story, the Daily Mail reported. But, fans of the movie still weren't happy about the edit.

"Just watched It's a Wonderful Life -Abridged Edition with my mother who didn't remember the whole film. What an ABOMINATION," one X user said. "The whole point of the story was for George to witness life without him in it. Completely axing this part of the plot renders this movie pointless."

"Just accidentally watched the abridged version of its a wonderful life and honestly it shouldnt exist. Like what was the point of that????" a second X user said.

"Brace yourself for the ‘Abridged’ version of It’s A Wonderful Life, which does away with the ENTIRE Pottersville/how it’d be if he was never born bit, and cuts directly to him being totally ok again for no obvious reason," a third user said. "This exists and is on Prime."

"If you want to know what’s wrong with the world, Prime Video has an "abridged" version of It’s a Wonderful Life that removes THE ENTIRE POTTERSVILLE SCENE where George sees life if he wasn’t born. That’s all that abridged. The best most crucial part of the movie. Just. Wow," another viewer said.

"I kid you not but Amazon Prime are running a version of this movie with this entire sequence REMOVED - completely edited out - so as to make it less ‘dark’. F---ing sacrilege. F---ing Streamers," actor Michael Warburton said on X.

"@amazon cutting the critical part of Its A Wonderful Life and having their piece of s--- abridged version is one of the worst things I’ve seen from a corporation recently," another viewer said. "What’s wrong with you. The people who made that decision should all be fired."



Fox News Digital has reached out to Amazon for comment.