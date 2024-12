MSNBC host Jen Psaki scolded Democrats for missing a "big opportunity" to apply lessons they should have taken from their brutal 2024 election loss by passing over young, "media-savvy" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for the top Democratic spot on the House oversight committee.

"Instead, they chose Congressman Gerry Connolly, a much older member who was backed by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi," the former Biden press secretary said during a recent broadcast of "Inside with Jen Psaki."

"Why does that matter?" she continued. "This is one of the few committees in Congress that actually generates national attention or media coverage. Under Jamie Raskin, it became a critical platform for countering Republican misinformation. And while I have deep, deep respect for Speaker Pelosi… and nothing against Congressman Conolly at all, this felt like an obvious chance to apply some of the lessons we should've learned from the November election."

"Instead, Democrats passed over one of the youngest, most media-savvy members of Congress for a key public leadership role."

AOC'S LOSS IN BID FOR HOUSE COMMITTEE CHAIR SIGNIFIES GENERATIONAL CHOICE FOR DEMOCRATS

Democrats dealt a blow to the party's progressive wing by choosing 74-year-old Rep. Connolly, D-Va., over the 35-year-old "Squad" member with a 131 to 84 vote earlier this month. The ranking Democrat on the panel will duel daily with Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who suggested himself that he would like to see Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appointed to the position since she more accurately reflects the Democratic Party's "socialist" ideology.

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram called the appointment a "blow to the youth movement within the Democratic Party," as the divide between young and old threatens to "drive a wedge" through the Democratic coalition.

Former Biden challenger Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who will soon retire from Congress, has criticized the party for shirking off younger talent within the party in favor of preserving the old guard.

LIBERAL MEDIA HOSTS SLAM DEMOCRATIC PARTY AFTER AOC LOSES TOP SPOT ON HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

"It is time to elevate the best and brightest. We have literally kept them from ascending to leadership positions, which means they go elsewhere. And when we lose that kind of talent of ambitious, competent, patriotic young Americans, we're in trouble," he said.

Rep. Connolly contrarily insisted the old versus young debate was a "false narrative, frankly, propounded by the media."

Other left-wing media personalities criticized the party for AOC's loss.

"Pelosi whipped votes to make sure that Connolly got the Oversight job over the young star in the party, even as the 84-year-old Pelosi is recovering from hip surgery after suffering a fall. It feels like a moment of genuine madness," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MSNBC's Joy Reid similarly criticized the decision.

"[The] gerontocracy seems like it’s intractable," she said. "I recall when Barack Obama was elected, he kind of pushed aside the DNC and created his own organization because I think there is a frustration with the sort of creaky way the DNC operates."

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.