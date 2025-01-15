Blue city first responder found dead in ambulette homicide: police

New York City police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old first responder who was found dead in an ambulette on Monday.

EMS workers found Peter Forrest inside a Marquis Ambulette bus, parked on a side street in the Bronx in the Castle Hill Park neighborhood near Barrett Avenue, around 10:30 a.m Monday after someone called 911, the New York Police Department said. The ambulette had been abandoned in the area for some time, police said.

Forrest was found face down in a pool of blood on the floor of the ambulette, the New York Post reported.

Police later identified the man as Forrest, a Bronx resident employed by the private ambulance company. He was declared dead at the scene, with "trauma about the body," including injuries to his head and face, which warranted further investigation, police said.

Although his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the NYPD, a medical examiner has yet to determine Forrest's cause of death.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the private ambulance worker's death.

A representative for Marquis Ambulette confirmed that Forrest was an employee of the company, and that Marquis was cooperating with police on Wednesday morning, but declined to comment further.