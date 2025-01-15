Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

Blue city first responder found dead in ambulette homicide: police

Peter Forrest, an employee of Marquis Ambulette, was found dead in New York City

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old first responder who was found dead in an ambulette on Monday. 

EMS workers found Peter Forrest inside a Marquis Ambulette bus, parked on a side street in the Bronx in the Castle Hill Park neighborhood near Barrett Avenue, around 10:30 a.m Monday after someone called 911, the New York Police Department said. The ambulette had been abandoned in the area for some time, police said.

Forrest was found face down in a pool of blood on the floor of the ambulette, the New York Post reported.

MAN AVOIDS PROSECUTION FOR FIGHTING BACK AGAINST MIGRANT SUBWAY ATTACK, FATALLY STABBING 1

Peter Forrest, 64, was found dead with trauma to the body and head inside a Marquis Ambulette bus.

Peter Forrest, 64, was found dead with trauma to the body and head inside a Marquis Ambulette bus. He was an employee at the private ambulance company, a spokesperson confirmed. (Google Maps)

US FOES IRAN, RUSSIA, OTHER US DIPLOMATS EXEMPT FROM NYC CONGESTION PRICING AS TAXPAYERS FORCED TO FOOT BILL

Police later identified the man as Forrest, a Bronx resident employed by the private ambulance company. He was declared dead at the scene, with "trauma about the body," including injuries to his head and face, which warranted further investigation, police said.

The ambulance where Forrest was found dead was parked in the Castle Hill Neighborhood near Barrett Avenue, according to DCPI.

The ambulance where Forrest was found dead was parked in the Castle Hill Neighborhood near Barrett Avenue, according to the NYPD. (Google Maps)

NEW NYC 'CHAR BROIL' RULE WOULD FORCE RESTAURANTS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 75%

Although his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the NYPD, a medical examiner has yet to determine Forrest's cause of death

A New York City Police (NYPD) car is parked outside the entrance to Trump Parc East, a luxury apartment building in mid-Manhattan, which is home to Eric Trump, the son of presidential candidate Donald Trump, in New York March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTSB3TU

The New York Police Department is investigating Forrest's death as a homicide, the department said. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the private ambulance worker's death. 

A representative for Marquis Ambulette confirmed that Forrest was an employee of the company, and that Marquis was cooperating with police on Wednesday morning, but declined to comment further.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.

Related Topics