Black Lives Matter supporter tweeted about children's White privilege prior to alleged child murder

South Carolina woman and Black Lives Matter supporter Ariel Robinson, who has been accused of beating a 3-year-old girl to death, appears to have tweeted about her White children's privilege prior to the alleged crime taking place.

In a Twitter thread posted on Jan 6., Robinson noted that while her Black and White children were treated the same in her house, it will "not be the case" when they go out into the real world.

"I will never have to worry about my white sons and that makes me happy," Robinson said. "What makes me sad is that every worry I don't have for them will be multiplied for my black sons. Until this is fixed, we are NOT the USA we can be. Justice, fairness & equality for all! #BlackLivesMatter"

"It’s a shame that as a proud mom to 4 beautiful boys, I can’t protect them from the reality and evil of this world once they leave the house. However, I will fight and use my voice to make a difference. To bring awareness and change so that one day, that change will come," she continued. "I’m a Mama Bear, & I’ll do anything to protect my children & make sure their futures are equally bright [because] they have the same opportunities & are treated as equals the way God made them. There should be no #whiteprivilege only American privilege. #EqualityforAll #BlackLivesMatte."

Police responded last month to a home in Simpsonville, S.C., after getting a call about an unresponsive child who was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, according to FOX Carolina. The child was identified by the Greenville County Coroner’s office as 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith and she died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to a medical examination.

Robinson, a 29-year-old former teacher and winner of Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America," and her husband, Jerry Robinson, 34, were charged on Jan. 19 with homicide by child abuse in connection to the incident. Homicide by child abuse carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

An investigation into the child's death remains ongoing.

Robinson's education certificate has been suspended by the South Carolina State Board of Education.

"The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Ms. Robinson may pose a threat to the health, safety and welfare of students, who may be under her instruction and that emergency action is required," the statement signed by chair Kristi Woodall reads.

"After considering the evidence presented by the SCDE, the chair of the State Board finds that Ms. Robinson’s educator certificate shall be summarily suspended until a due process hearing is held and/or this matter is otherwise resolved," the statement continues. "The SCDE is directed to serve notice on Ms. Robinson of the summary suspension, as well as the possible suspension or revocation of her educator certificate."

Meanwhile, according to a report by Deadline, episodes of Robinson's season of "Worst Cooks in America" are no longer available to stream on Food Network's online platforms, including Discovery+, Hulu and YouTube. Robinson had been given $25,000 after winning the competition, which pits amateur cooks against each other in a series of cooking challenges overseen by celebrity chefs.

