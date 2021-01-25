Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America' season cut after winner charged with child murder

Episodes from Ariel Robinson's season have been scrubbed from streaming platforms

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Food Network appeared to cut the latest season of its culinary competition series "Worst Cooks In America" after the winner was charged with homicide and child abuse.

South Carolina woman Ariel Robinson, 29, a former teacher, and her husband, Jerry Robinson, 34, were charged in the death of their adopted 3-year-old daughter and are facing charges of homicide by child abuse, according to FOX Carolina.

South Carolina woman Ariel Robinson, 29, has been charged in the death of her adopted 3-year-old daughter.

South Carolina woman Ariel Robinson, 29, has been charged in the death of her adopted 3-year-old daughter. ((Simpsonville Police))

Police responded last Thursday to a home in Simpsonville, S.C., after getting a call about an unresponsive child who was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, the outlet reported.

The child was identified by the Greenville County Coroner’s office as 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith and died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to a medical examination.

FOOD NETWORK PULLS EPISODES OF INVOLVING CHEF  FOLLOWING ACCUSATIONS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE 

Robinson, who appeared on the 20th season of "Worst Cooks in America," had won $25,000 upon winning the competition, which pits amateur cooks against each other in a series of cooking challenges overseen by celebrity chefs, Deadline reported. Episodes of her season are no longer available to stream on Food Network's online platforms, including Discovery+, Hulu and YouTube.

The reality competition, now in its 21st season, is hosted by chef and Food Network personality Anne Burrel. Fellow chef and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli co-hosted the 20th season. Carla Hall acts as co-host of the current season.

Carla Hall and Anne Burrell host the current season of "Worst Cooks in America."

Carla Hall and Anne Burrell host the current season of "Worst Cooks in America." (Food Network)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Food Network did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment. The child’s death is still under investigation.