Food Network's 'Worst Cooks in America' season cut after winner charged with child murder

The Food Network appeared to cut the latest season of its culinary competition series "Worst Cooks In America" after the winner was charged with homicide and child abuse.

South Carolina woman Ariel Robinson, 29, a former teacher, and her husband, Jerry Robinson, 34, were charged in the death of their adopted 3-year-old daughter and are facing charges of homicide by child abuse, according to FOX Carolina.

Police responded last Thursday to a home in Simpsonville, S.C., after getting a call about an unresponsive child who was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, the outlet reported.

The child was identified by the Greenville County Coroner’s office as 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith and died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to a medical examination.

FOOD NETWORK PULLS EPISODES OF INVOLVING CHEF FOLLOWING ACCUSATIONS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE

Robinson, who appeared on the 20th season of "Worst Cooks in America," had won $25,000 upon winning the competition, which pits amateur cooks against each other in a series of cooking challenges overseen by celebrity chefs, Deadline reported. Episodes of her season are no longer available to stream on Food Network's online platforms, including Discovery+, Hulu and YouTube.

The reality competition, now in its 21st season, is hosted by chef and Food Network personality Anne Burrel. Fellow chef and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli co-hosted the 20th season. Carla Hall acts as co-host of the current season.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Food Network did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment. The child’s death is still under investigation.