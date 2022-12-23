Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Bills addressing Arizona's tribal water concerns awaiting Biden's signature

The 3 bills include water claims and infrastructure funding for AZ tribal communities

Associated Press
Three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought are now poised for President Joe Biden's desk.

The U.S. House approved the legislation on Thursday, just a few days after the U.S. Senate did.

One measure would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes in northwestern Arizona the ability to lease water from the Colorado River. The tribe based in Parker has one of the largest allocations of the Colorado River anywhere, and it’s among the most secure.

IN AZ, NATIVE AMERICANS CONTINUE TO FIGHT AGAINST PROPOSED COPPER MINE

President Joe Biden is slated to sign off on three bills improving Native access to water resources in Arizona, including a $180 million infrastructure investment.

Another bill would settle the Hualapai Tribe’s claim to water from the Colorado River and give the tribe $180 million for the infrastructure to deliver it to the tribe’s main tourist center at Grand Canyon West and to residents.

GRAND CANYON CHANGES 'OFFENSIVE' NAME NEAR POPULAR HIKING TRAIL, OFFICIALS SAY

The third bill would amend a 2010 water rights settlement for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona to authorize additional federal funding for a rural water system and dam. The bill also would extend the deadline to complete the projects.

