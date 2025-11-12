Bill to end government shutdown survives key hurdle and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Bill to end government shutdown survives key hurdle

2. Trump says Chicago crime has fallen dramatically

3. Major Chinese bridge collapses just months after opening

MAJOR HEADLINES

TESTING PROMISES – NYC lawmaker dares Mamdani to make good on ‘pipe dream’ pledge. Continue reading …

LIVING LARGE – Jasmine Crockett of Texas has spent nearly $50K on private security in 2025 despite supporting defunding police. Continue reading …

DARK TIMES – Joe Rogan warns that liberal celebration of Kirk assassination shows we're closer to 'civil war' than he thought. Continue reading …

CAMPUS REVOLT – Students fight back after teacher mocks Kirk assassination with ‘no remorse.’ Continue reading …

FOOD FIGHT – SCOTUS extends stay on SNAP benefits for now, impacting millions. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BENCH REVOLT – Reagan-appointed judge resigns in protest of Trump, warns of president's ‘assault on the rule of law.’ Continue reading …

GAVEL DOWN – Republican erupts at Democrat during shutdown hearing: 'My people aren't getting paid thanks to you.' Continue reading …

‘NEVER LET YOU DOWN’ – Trump issues ‘complete and total’ endorsement in Lone Star governor’s race. Continue reading …

SOUTHERN GAMBIT – Venezuela mobilizes troops, weapons in response to US warship buildup in Caribbean. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ECONOMY IGNORED – Trump grows frustrated with GOP for not touting his ‘greatest economy in history.' Continue reading …

UNDER SIEGE – Kansas county agrees to pay $3 million, apologize after police raid on local newspaper. Continue reading …

GAME OVER – 'Halo' composer running for Congress draws parallels to decline of wokeness in video games to Trump's reelection. Continue reading …

DEMS DIVIDED – Fetterman fires back at Newsom after shutdown criticism, refuses to 'play chicken' with the lives of Americans. Continue reading …

OPINION

PATRICK BRENNER – Trump’s 50-year mortgage just introduces a new kind of debt. Continue reading …

KAYLEE MCGHEE WHITE – Gen Z loves both Trump and Mamdani for the same reason. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

COAST BIAS – Billy Bob Thornton says Hollywood told him he ‘wasn’t Southern enough’: ‘I am just off the turnip truck.’ Continue reading …

PALACE HONORS – Kate Middleton learns 100-year-old veteran's secret to longevity during royal visit. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on retro remakes and holiday heritage. Take the quiz here …

ANCIENT WHISPERS – Archaeologists unearth evidence of biblical power struggle beneath Jerusalem: 'Screamed with excitement'. Continue reading …

'VISION FROM GOD' – Marine corporal struggling with PTSD finds healing. See video …

WATCH

REP. BUDDY CARTER – Senate Democrats are 'despicable' for trying to to 'blackmail' Americans. See video …

ARI HOFFMAN – Seattle socialist candidate pulls ahead in mayoral race. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for reporting on how the FDA is removing its long-standing boxed warning from hormone-based menopause drugs. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.