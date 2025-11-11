Trump issues ‘complete and total’ endorsement in Lone Star governor’s race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a "Complete and Total" endorsement of Lone Star State Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

Abbott, a Republican, launched his reelection campaign at an event in Houston on Sunday.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday evening, Trump called Abbott "an exceptional Governor and man," declaring, "HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

"Greg Abbott is the strong and highly respected Governor of Texas, a State I love and WON BIG three times, including with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The most Votes in History, BY FAR)!" Trump wrote.

He credited Abbott’s leadership for the successful passage of the Texas mid-decade redistricting bill that will potentially give Republicans an additional five congressional seats in the 2026 Midterm Elections.

"Thanks to Greg’s bold and effective Leadership, the wonderful people of Texas will have the opportunity to elect 5 new MAGA Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections with the passage of their new, fair, and much improved, Congressional Map — A BIG WIN for Republicans in The Lone Star State, and across the Country! " wrote Trump.

The president went on to tout many of Abbott’s priorities, saying, "As Governor, Greg is also fighting tirelessly to Champion Texas Values, Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Support our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy Dominance, Promote School Choice, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Protect our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Greg Abbott has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," he concluded.

Abbott responded to the endorsement by calling it an "honor."

"Together, we’ve worked to secure our border and defend the values that keep Texas strong. President Trump has always been a champion for Texas," wrote Abbott, adding, "I look forward to our ongoing work to build a stronger, safer, more prosperous Texas and America."

Abbott is seeking a fourth term in the Lone Star State. At his campaign launch on Sunday, Abbott outlined a sweeping property tax reform plan, addressing what has become one of the state’s most pressing, hot-button issues.

"It’s time to drive a stake through the heart of local property tax hikes for good," Abbott said. "We are going to turn the tables on local taxing authorities, put the power with the people, and put an end to out-of-control property taxes in Texas."

Despite much speculation of Texas turning purple or even blue in recent years, Abbott has won each of his three previous elections by decisive margins. In 2022, he defeated the once-rising star, former Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O’Rourke by over ten percentage points.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in October, Abbott, whose National Guard troops were deployed in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Chicago, revealed the "substantive reason" why he has such a good working relationship with the president: "We both believe in the rule of law."

"President Trump and I have a good, long-standing, working relationship, and there's a substantive reason behind that. We both believe in the rule of law. We both believe in public safety. We both believed in securing the borders," he explained.

Abbott said that he and President Donald Trump are "operating very closely aligned in ensuring that our country's going to be safe."

Abbott emphasized that the Trump administration shares a common vision with Texas, making them apt partners.

"What Texas is trying to do is the same thing the United States is trying to do. And that is very simply, carrying out the functions of the federal government. One of them is immigration enforcement, and another is public safety. The National Guard from Texas [is] not there to police the city of Chicago or any other place. They are there to ensure the safety and security of the ability of federal officials to fulfill their constitutional duty to enforce the laws of the United States."

Though he gave no indication of what other collaborations Texas might undertake with the Trump administration in the future, he said that Texas remains ready for whatever is needed.

"No one can accurately predict exactly what's going to happen in the future. What I can predict is how Texas will respond. And that is, whenever the country is in time of need, Texans will step up and help out any way we possibly can."