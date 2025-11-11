Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Students launch conservative group after teacher called Charlie Kirk 'garbage' after his assassination

Barrington High School teacher was placed on administrative leave for video mocking Kirk's death

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
TPUSA sees historic spike in new chapters: The ‘revival of the American spirit’ Video

TPUSA sees historic spike in new chapters: The ‘revival of the American spirit’

Minnesota GOP State Rep. Elliott Engen and TPUSA spokesperson Driena Sixto join ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss 37,000 new chapter applications after Charlie Kirk’s death and what it means for a new generation of conservative voters.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students at a Rhode Island high school where a teacher mocked Charlie Kirk after his assassination are launching a Turning Point USA chapter to promote conservative values and free expression on campus.

"What inspired me personally to start this Turning Point chapter was the teacher at our school said after Charlie Kirk's death, he made a TikTok about how he has no remorse over him and how he was a hateful person," Brayden Ryan, vice president of the Turning Point USA chapter at Barrington High School in Rhode Island, told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday.

Shortly after Kirk’s public assassination Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour, social studies teacher Benjamin Fillo posted a video online saying that Kirk "hated the LGBTQ community" and "hated women’s rights."

STUDENT AT OHIO UNIVERSITY SAYS PEERS TEARING DOWN FLYERS, SENDING HATE OVER NEW TURNING POINT USA CHAPTER

TPUSA attendees at Berkeley before the violence breaks out

Students at a Rhode Island high school where a teacher mocked Charlie Kirk after his assassination are launching a Turning Point USA chapter to promote conservative values and free expression on campus. (Godofredo Vásquez/AP)

Fillo, who was placed on administrative leave after his video post, also said in a video that Kirk "thought he proved how tough he was with his words... What a piece of garbage. Look what happens... Bye, Charlie!"

When conservative activist and mother Nicole Solas issued a public records request to review Fillo's curriculum, including handouts, assignments, videos, links, resources, guides, worksheets, workbooks, prompts, and his emails, Barrington Public Schools said it would charge her $117,132 in order to gather all the materials. Solas is a mom living in a different school district whose kids are in a private school because the National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) sued her for sending public records requests four years ago.

Ryan, a freshman, said that starting the chapter has been "difficult" due to the political demographics of the area, but that he and fellow students are pushing ahead.

TURNING POINT USA SAYS CAMPUS CHAPTER REQUESTS SURGE TO OVER 32,000 AFTER KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

empty school classroom

Barrington Public Schools recently made headlines after it said it will charge a mother $117,132 to review Fillo’s curriculum, including handouts, assignments, videos, links, resources, guides, worksheets, workbooks and prompts, as well as his emails. (Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images))

"I feel like we should give space to other students, a free and safe space to other students, other conservative students, to speak their own personal values, such as their religious beliefs and their political beliefs," Ryan said.

Caleb Kaplan, president of the Turning Point USA chapter, told Fox News Digital that some have been supportive of their efforts, while others have campaigned to reinstate Fillo.

"I'm not going to name any names out of respect, but they have been campaigning or making petitions to get the teacher that we spoke about back in a position," Kaplan said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Kaplan, who is also a freshman, said the group tries to handle the pushback in a respectful way.

"We don't reward hate with hate," Kaplan said. "All we do is we push harder and we try to recruit more people to join."

"Barrington High School students are always welcome and encouraged to pursue new clubs that reflect their interests," Sarah Dell, spokesperson for Barrington School District, told Fox News Digital. "As with all proposed student organizations, there is a process outlined in our student activities protocol. The group of students expressing interest in forming a student Turning Point USA chapter has been provided that information. This is one of about a dozen new proposed student clubs currently moving through the same process."

Fox News Digital has also reached out to Fillo for comment.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue