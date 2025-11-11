Rogan warns that liberal celebration of Kirk assassination shows we're closer to 'civil war' than he thought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast host Joe Rogan warned on Tuesday that not just the death of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk, but the celebration of it indicates the country is inching closer to a civil war.

Rogan spoke with his guest, Brian Redban, about how there has been a chaotic back-and forth tit-for-tat between America’s political left and right in recent years. He argued the stark division within the country was expressed by the murder of Kirk during a campus event this past September.

"Charlie Kirk gets shot and people are celebrating like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You want people to die that you disagree with?’ Like, where are we right now on the scale of one-to-civil war? Where are we? Are we at seven? Because I thought we were at a five. I thought we were like four. Four or five," he said on the Tuesday's episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "But after the Charlie Kirk thing, I'm like, ‘Oh, we might be like seven.’ This might be like step seven on the way to a bonafide civil war."

Joe Rogan cautioned that when people start rejoicing over someone’s death—especially a public killing witnessed by the world and their family—it reflects a disturbing moral decline. He emphasized that if the person’s biggest offense was merely saying things others disagreed with, then celebrating their violent death is deeply troubling.

Rogan highlighted how it's not just people on the margins, but people in respected fields posting their joy about an assassination on their public social media profiles.

"This is nuts," he said. "Like what are you guys on? What’s happening here?"

Months after Kirk's death, TPUSA events continue to experience protests and threats of violence.

During a Monday TPUSA event at the University of California, Berkeley, a man was seen beating a TPUSA supporter outside the event. The individual was arrested and charged with violent crimes, according to local police. Several others were arrested related to the campus event, including four women arrested for felony vandalism.

"Right now at our Turning Point USA campus tour stop at UC Berkeley… Antifa is breaking through police barricades and threatening our event attendees," TPUSA chief of staff Mikey McCoy said on X.

Rogan has previously warned against the rising acceptance of political violence.

Days after Kirk's assassination, Rogan said his murder "opened up" his eyes and never would have thought so many people would celebrate a man's murder.

"It’s just bizarre, like, normal people that, I think, think they're good people, and they think, they genuinely think, that guy was a bad guy," Rogan said. "And I don't think they're right. And I think they were indoctrinated. And I don't agree with everything that Charlie Kirk said or did."

