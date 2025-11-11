Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton learns 100-year-old veteran's secret to longevity during royal visit

WWII veteran Bill Redston told the Princess of Wales that he ran marathons when he was 65 and 66

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Prince William’s romantic move for Kate Middleton revealed by royal butler Video

Prince William’s romantic move for Kate Middleton revealed by royal butler

Grant Harrold, who served King Charles III, discussed how the heir to the British throne won over the Princess of Wales in his book, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service."

Kate Middleton met with World War II veterans on Veterans Day, which is known as Armistice Day, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, with one 100-year-old former service member telling her he credits staying fit for his long life. 

The man, Bill Redston, told the Princess of Wales he ran the London Marathon when he was 65 years old and the New York Marathon a year later, according to video posted to social media by PA reporter Stephanie Wareham.

The princess, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, and Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, among other honorary titles, also spoke to the family of Squadron Leader Mark Long, who died in a Spitfire crash last year, Wareham reported.

Speaking to D-Day veteran, Geoffrey Spencer, who was in a Royal Air Force (RAF) bomber command, she told him that Prince George likes to make Lancaster Bombers models like he flew and that the 12-year-old "knows more about aircraft than I do."

Kate Middleton speaking to WWII veteran Bill Redston

Kate Middleton speaking to WWII veteran Bill Redston on Tuesday.  (Arthur Edwards/Getty Images)

In honor of Veterans Day, Meghan Markle also shared a video of husband, Prince Harry, jumping up from an interview during his military service in Afghanistan in 2013, when he realized his comrades were running to an apparent emergency.

She wrote, "As my husband says, ‘Once served. Always serving.’"

Kate Middleton laying a wreath for Armistice Day

Kate Middleton lays a wreath during an Armistice Day Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum on Tuesday.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve," the Duchess of Sussex added. "Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day."

Kate Middleton wearing a black, wide-brimmed hat for Armistice Day

Kate Middleton at the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Armed Forces Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. (Arthur Edwards/AFP via Getty Images)

She also shared a more recent photo of Harry, who is still deeply connected to the military through organizations like his Invictus Games, speaking with an older veteran.

Kate Middleton talking with WWII veteran Geoffrey Spencer

Kate Middleton speaking with WWII veteran Geoffrey Spencer. (Arthur Edwards/Getty Images)

Prince William also shared a video of himself and King Charles meeting WWII veterans at Windsor Castle.

Prince William meeting with veterans on Armistice Day at Windsor Castle

Prince William speaking with veterans at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. ( Jonathan Brady/Getty Images)

"Honoured to be at Windsor Castle this evening to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in the Far East with Their Majesties," he wrote on X. "It was deeply moving to meet veterans from across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Pacific and Indian Ocean territories - a generation whose courage and sacrifice brought peace to millions, and whose legacy continues to inspire us today. Lest We Forget."

William, like Harry, served in the military and worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot when he was younger. 

