Trump grows frustrated with GOP for not touting his ‘greatest economy in history’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump gave Fox News an exclusive look inside the White House as he begins his 10th month in office while expressing his frustrations with the GOP for not selling his economy.

The commander-in-chief welcomed Fox News host Laura Ingraham to the White House, touring the Presidential Hall of Fame and previewing the new ballroom planned for the former East Wing site. He touted economic growth and his intentions to lower costs even more, calling it an almost "surgical" endeavor.

"The Republicans don't talk about it. The Democrats give false talk… And I say it all the time: Republicans have to talk about the fact that prices are down," Trump told "The Ingraham Angle."

The president called out GOP lawmakers for failing to spotlight what he describes as "the greatest economy in history."

TRUMP LAYS WREATH AT TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY ON VETERANS DAY

Trump credited his leadership for driving down costs, calling the economy his "thing."

The president argued the economy is potentially the strongest in American history and is positioning the United States ahead of its rivals.

"We are doing phenomenally well. This is the greatest economy we've ever had," Trump said.

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON PLAN FOR 600,000 CHINESE STUDENT VISAS DESPITE MAGA BACKLASH

He targeted former President Joe Biden, accusing him of driving away American investment.

"Biden couldn't raise anything, no investment," Trump said. "I think investment went out of our country. I'm now at almost $18 trillion in nine months. That's the biggest in the history of the world. China's never done it, never done anywhere near that… It's investment, it's building auto plants, it's building AI plants. By the way, we're leading China by a lot on AI."

Trump also praised the speed of his administration’s economic efforts since taking over Biden’s White House.

"I haven't been here long. Nine months is not a long time, but look at what I've done to energy, look at the price of gasoline," he said.

The president pointed to one of his first economic feats of his second term — driving down the cost of eggs after prices hit a record high in January.

"They were hitting me with eggs. Eggs had quadrupled in price, and they're screaming at me. I said, ‘I just got here,’" Trump explained. "We got eggs down. We got it all down."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The president acknowledged weak spots in the economy — including the cost of beef and coffee — vowing to lower tariffs to ease prices.

"We're going to take care of all this stuff very quickly, very easily. It's surgical. It's beautiful to watch," he said.