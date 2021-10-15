Former President Bill Clinton recovering in California hospital after non-COVID infection worsens

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Bill Clinton hospitalized in California with a non-COVID-related infection; receives visit from Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton remained in a California hospital early Friday after being admitted earlier in the week for a non- COVID-19 -related infection.

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement on Thursday evening. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, confirmed that Clinton was being treated there, Reuters reported .

The former president, 75, was in Southern California to attend private events related to the Clinton Foundation, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was admitted to the hospital after feeling fatigued following a gathering with some friends in Orange County, the report said.

A source close to the situation told Fox News: "It was diagnosed as a urological infection which morphed into a broader infection. As you can see in his statement from his doctors, the prognosis is good and they hope to have him home soon. He’s up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff."

Just around midnight Friday, California time, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin were seen leaving the hospital and departing in a motorcade that was accompanied by local law enforcement vehicles. A Fox News reporter at the scene said Mrs. Clinton appeared also to be in good spirits, chatting with others as she exited the hospital. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Hannity rips 'Shadow President' Klain for dismissing inflation concerns

In his monologue Thursday, Sean Hannity identified White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain as the "puppeteer" behind the actions of the "cognitively impaired" 78-year-old President Joe Biden, calling out the Delaware Democrat's longtime confidant for dismissing the American people's concerns about rising inflation.

Klain, who served as Biden's vice presidential chief of staff as well as President Obama's Ebola czar, retweeted a Harvard professor who diagnosed the current inflation spike as a "high-class problem".

On "Hannity," the host said Klain's seeming ignorance of the economic plight of working-class Americans under Biden was not becoming of a leader.

"If you are middle-class or low income in America, you are in trouble, thanks to Joe Biden – He’s the one that gave up the energy independence he inherited," Hannity said.

"Shadow President and master puppeteer – so kind, so thoughtful and loving – Ron Klain … believes we smelly Walmart shoppers of America, that cling to God, guns, Bibles, and religion don’t need to worry about inflation," he said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Giants-Dodgers postseason series ends on controversial Strike 3 call

San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores had the tough task of keeping the team’s season alive in the bottom of the ninth inning in the final game of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Scherzer.

Many MLB fans watching the final pitch in the Flores-Scherzer matchup believed the infielder deserved at least one more shot to see if he could keep the Giants’ rally going.

With two outs and two strikes on Flores, Scherzer fired a pitch that appeared to be low and outside. It appeared Flores checked his swing but home plate umpire Doug Eddings consulted first-base umpire Gabe Morales, who ultimately ruled Flores went around and struck out.

The play is nonreviewable and fans were upset.

Cody Bellinger gave the Dodgers the late-game heroics, singling home Justin Turner in the top of the ninth inning to give Los Angeles the 2-1 lead.

Scherzer would make the final appearance and strike out Flores. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich spoke out Thursday night on "The Ingraham Angle" against the failures of the Biden administration regarding the handling of illegal immigrants – but said it was part of a broader failure by the left in trying to impose its "rules" on the American people.

"Not since the Civil War have we seen this kind of intense anti-citizen behavior," Gingrich said. "And this is happening because the left knows they’re a distinct minority, they know that the country is going to repudiate them, and they are desperate to enforce -- on you and me and everybody else -- their rules.

"And what’s beginning to happen … People are starting to figure out that there’s more of us than there are of these left-wing nuts. And I think you’re going to see more and more resistance on every front, not just in terms of the mandates."



