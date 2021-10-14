Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain demolished for endorsing tweet claiming inflation is 'high class' problem

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was eviscerated by critics Thursday for endorsing a tweet that claimed inflation and supply chain issues affecting the country were "high class problems."

"Most of the economic problems we're facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn't have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem," Harvard professor Jason Furman wrote in a tweet that Klain retweeted, saying, "This," with emoji hands pointing downward.

Furman served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has overseen a rising inflation rate that reached its highest point in 13 years. The surge has been accompanied in a rise in prices for food, gas, cars, TVs, and a variety of imported goods.

Critics lambasted Klain on social media, describing him as being "disconnected from reality," and suggesting he tell that to a single mom paying more at the gas pump and grocery store.

Other critics questioned the message Klain was sending with the tweet, suggesting it wasn't a good one, especially for retirees and families whose wealth was "potentially being destroyed" by high inflation rates.

"Hard to imagine a more ignorant, arrogant or elitist statement than dismissing runaway inflation and collapsed supply chains as 'high class problems,'" wrote former White House advisor Stephen Miller, while other critics suggested Klain and the rest of the Biden administration were simply "out of touch" with working Americans.

A number of Republican groups and members of Congress also blasted Klain, with House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., writing that inflation was "a tax on every American," and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., citing his time living on a low income, writing that inflation "hurts low income families the most."