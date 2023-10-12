Expand / Collapse search
'Bigfoot' caught on camera during couple's romantic getaway in Colorado

Shannon and Stetson Parker shared videos and pictures that they claim prove Bigfoot's existence

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
Shannon and Stetson Parker were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Colorado when they believe they saw Bigfoot. CREDIT: Facebook, Shannon Parker

A married couple believes a mythical creature joined their romantic Colorado getaway

"It's story time, y'all," Shannon Parker said in a Facebook post claiming she and her husband, Stetson, who were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, spotted Bigfoot meandering down the side of a mountain in the middle of the day. 

She said they were on a train between Durango and Silverton in southwest Colorado when they reportedly spotted the fabled, elusive creature. 

"As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it’s Bigfoot," Shannon, 44, wrote in her Facebook post. 

blurry photos of what a married couple claims is bigfoot

Shannon and Stetson Parker, who were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, claim they saw Bigfoot. (Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

"It was at least six, seven feet or taller. It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he’s like camouflaged when crouching down," Shannon told the New York Post. "If you asked before our trip we would have said maybe [Bigfoot] could be real, but now we’re convinced."

They reacted as quickly as possible. 

Shannon shot photos while the guy sitting next to them, whom she identified as "Brandon," captured an 18-second video, she wrote in the Facebook post. 

The pictures and videos from a moving train are the latest blurry visuals that some people claim proves Bigfoot is real.

blurry photos of what a married couple claims is bigfoot

Shannon and Stetson Parker, who were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Colorado, point out blurry, far-away photos that they believe is Bigfoot. (Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

Blurryblurry photo of what a married couple claims is bigfoot

The blurry image, of what a married couple believes is Sasquatch, is the latest claim of proof of the mythical creature that goes back to the 1800s. (Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

"Y’all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us actually saw, as Stetson says in the video," Shannon wrote on Facebook. "The ever elusive creature Bigfoot! I don’t know about y’all but We Believe!! (sic)"

She told the Post that the train conductor said there have been similar, non-human sightings before.

"He said that he went out snowshoeing in those mountains before and had seen footprints that were larger and of much bigger stride than snowshoes would have been," Parker said.

"He has seen unexplainable things as well."

far-away photo of what a married couple claims is bigfoot

The married couple said they saw a creature that they believe is Bigfoot wandering down the side of a Colorado mountain. (Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

The comments section are combination of hilarious videos, snide comments from nonbelievers and exclamatory remarks from believers. 

The state of Washington's National Guard provided a description of the creature in a blog post titled "Legend of Bigfoot."

"The legends of Bigfoot go back beyond recorded history and cover the world," Washington National Guard wrote. "In North America – and particularly the Northwest – you can hear tales of seven-foot-tall hairy men stalking the woods, occasionally scaring campers, lumberjacks, hikers and the like."

The National Guard explained it goes by a number of different names, including Sasquatch. 

"Those who claim to have seen Bigfoot have described everything from a large, upright ape to an actual hairy human, sometimes standing over eight feet tall and described as powerfully built.

"The debate and research continue. Entire organizations exist to study and document Bigfoot and prove its existence and groups regularly search the Northwest woods, looking for that ultimate proof."

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.