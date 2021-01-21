Oklahoma Rep. introduces bill to create Bigfoot 'hunting season'

There’s hunting season, and then there’s Bigfoot hunting season.

An Oklahoma lawmaker has pitched a bill to create a bona fide Bigfoot hunting season in the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, Rep. Justin Humphrey (R) introduced House Bill 1648, urging the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission (OWCC) to establish a "big foot hunting season.".

"The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission shall promulgate rules establishing a big foot hunting season," the bill states. "The Commission shall set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees."

"It is a real bill, yes," Micah Holmes, Assistant Chief of the Information and Education Division at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

Real or not, there may be a lack of support from the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

"Here at the department, we use science to make management decisions, and we do not recognize Bigfoot as a wildlife species in Oklahoma," said Holmes.

If it is indeed passed, the act would take effect on Nov. 1, 2021. Before that can happen, however, the Oklahoma Legislature will meet on Feb. 1.

Humphrey represents House District 19, a southeastern area of Oklahoma famous for its Bigfoot sightings, according to Fox 25. In nearby Honobia, fans of lore and legend even celebrate the mythical creature with an official Bigfoot Festival and Conference, which was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

A representative for Rep. Humphreys' office was not immediately available to comment on the bill as presented.

For those on Sasquatch watch, Bigfoot has also been spotted in North Carolina, Georgia, Washington and Oregon in recent years.