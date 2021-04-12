Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden taps Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus as CBP nominee

Chris Magnus has been described as having 'extensive experience in addressing immigration issues'

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Arizona AG says Biden admin violating federal environmental law with border policiesVideo

Arizona AG says Biden admin violating federal environmental law with border policies

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich discusses new lawsuit over the president's border policies on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

President Biden will tap Tucson, Arizona, police chief Chris Magnus as nominee to head the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday, when he is slated to announce nominations for several top immigration and Department of Homeland Security roles, a White House official confirmed to Fox News.

Magnus currently serves as the police chief for the City of Tucson and previously spent time at the helm of police departments in Fargo, North Dakota and Richmond, California. Magnus has been described as having "extensive experience in addressing immigration issues," because of Tucson’s close proximity to the border, according to information obtained by Fox News.

Other nominees include Ur Mendoza Jaddou as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Jen Easterly as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Jon Meyer as general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security; Rob Silvers as undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans for the Department of Homeland Security; and John Tien, deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, Fox News has learned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am excited that President Biden has nominated an extraordinary group of individuals for critical leadership positions in the Department of Homeland Security," Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press released expected to be sent out later Monday. "They are highly-regarded and accomplished professionals with deep experience in their respective fields.  Together they will help advance the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to ensure the safety and security of the American people."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

Fox New's David Spunt and Eric McEwan contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money