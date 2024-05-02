Biden ripped for Islamophobia remarks amid antisemitism outbreak and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'SIMPLY WRONG' – Biden ripped for Islamophobia remarks amid antisemitism outbreak. Continue reading …

'IN SHOCK' – Jewish students who snapped pic of man with Hamas headband on campus speak out. Continue reading …

'GREAT DISADVANTAGE' – Expert weighs in on 'unusual' circumstances surrounding deadly Charlotte shootout. Continue reading …

VEEP STAKES – Potential running mates join Trump at major Republican donor retreat this weekend. Continue reading …

PATRIOTIC DISPLAY – Students wave American flag, chant 'USA!' in counterprotest with anti-Israel agitators. Continue reading …





POLITICS

BACK ON TRIAL – Trump trial to resume with continued testimony from computer forensics expert. Continue reading …

MOTION TO UNSEAL – Watchdog group asks to release records DOJ's spying on congressional staffers. Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – Longtime Biden confidante made revealing claim about Obama DOJ in unearthed interview. Continue reading …

VIOLENCE IS VIOLENCE – Dems who condemned Jan. 6 attacks on cops also condemn anti-police violence at campus riots. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'VERY HARMFUL' –TikTok influencer warns the app is fueling anti-Israel riots on college campuses. Continue reading …

ACTING LIKE 'KIDS' – MIT researcher goes to encampment and offers blunt opinion on anti-Israel agitators. Continue reading …

'TERRIFIES ME' – Restaurant owner says soft-on-crime policies have allowed homeless crisis, crime to spiral. Continue reading …

DARK FUTURE – Tulsi Gabbard warns Biden must not win reelection, says Dems 'willing to destroy our democracy to save it'. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – NY vs. Trump: DA Bragg's web of deceit starts to unravel. Continue reading …

JASON RANTZ – Antifa returns with a vengeance in college mobs. Continue reading …

--

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden doesn't care if Jewish students are living in fear. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – 'Protesters, traitors' see a justice system focused on prosecuting Republicans, not them. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The inmates are absolutely running the asylum at colleges and universities. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – NYC wants to lock up Trump for talking while violent felons walk free. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WHERE IS SHAFIK? – Columbia president keeps low profile as she fights for job amid campus antisemitism. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Where's Michael Cohen now? Who went there with Melissa McCarthy? Continue reading …

HORSE TALE – Meet the American who founded the Kentucky Derby: Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. Continue reading …

'WHAT WE FIGHT FOR' – WWE star AJ Styles ready for historic championship match in France. Continue reading …

CALLING ALL PANDAS – Black bear does its best panda imitation in this cute close-up. See video …

WATCH

GOV. RON DESANTIS – Florida's not running daycare centers at universities. See video …

DR. MARC SIEGEL – This is an extremely dangerous drug now. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now, it's a good rule of thumb that whenever the White House staff rushes Joe Biden out to address the nation, it can only mean one thing: He's in big political trouble."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.