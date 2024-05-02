News Quiz: May 3, 2024

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital features some surprising social media posts from Trump trial fixture Michael Cohen and one celebrity's embarrassing question to Melissa McCarthy.

Try to get a perfect score! Watch out for some tricky questions ahead.

Take our quiz below. App users: click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University took over a campus building named after which Founding Father?</h3><ul><li>George Washington</li><li>Thomas Jefferson</li><li>Benjamin Franklin</li><li>Alexander Hamilton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>History unfolded at the 2024 NFL Draft, which wrapped up April 27. How many quarterbacks were taken in the first round?</h3><ul><li>4</li><li>6</li><li>7</li><li>8</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Why did the Federal Reserve leave interest rates unchanged, according to its chairman, Jerome Powell?</h3><ul><li>Anti-Israel unrest</li><li>Stock market volatility</li><li>Stubborn inflation</li><li>Low unemployment</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"I'M TAKING THE PLUNGE": Which comic announced he's getting baptized?</h3><ul><li>Russell Brand</li><li>Kevin Hart</li><li>Ricky Gervais</li><li>Chris Rock</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Trump trial figure Michael Cohen has raised eyebrows by airing livestreams – and apparently taking donations – on which social media platform? </h3><ul><li>TikTok</li><li>Facebook</li><li>X</li><li>Instagram</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In a significant change, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said women should get mammograms every other year starting at what age?</h3><ul><li>30</li><li>35</li><li>40</li><li>45</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which nation, a U.S. ally, did President Biden call "xenophobic," saying it wasn’t welcoming enough to immigrants?</h3><ul><li>Australia</li><li>France</li><li>Israel</li><li>Japan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Hollywood star asked Melissa McCarthy if she took Ozempic, in an awkward social media comment?</h3><ul><li>Carol Burnett</li><li>Cher</li><li>Barbra Streisand</li><li>Meryl Streep</li></ul></section>

Did you see the viral green puppy in last week's News Quiz? Click here to give it a try.

Classic Hollywood and U.S. geography are in focus for this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For a look at all of our quizzes, click here.

Check back next Friday for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!