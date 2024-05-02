SEAN HANNITY: The inmates are absolutely running the asylum at colleges and universities

Fox News host Sean Hannity rips President Biden’s "pathetic" response to anti-Israel protests across the country on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Anti-Israel protests continue to rage on college campuses all across the country. It is more clear now than ever before: The inmates are absolutely running the asylum at colleges and universities… We have nothing but stunning images out of Los Angeles as police move to break up the anti-Israel encampment. This is at UCLA.

HOUSE VOTES TO EXPAND DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM AMID ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATIONS ACROSS US

Early this morning, protesters were rounded up . Police were seen removing the masks that were used to hide the protesters... and their identities. Ultimately, more than 200 were arrested. Meanwhile, protesters at Portland State actually charged at police officers and look at them — they're using cut-up trash cans as makeshift shields. Can't make this up!

...

Now, of course, our fearless leader — Joe, your president in the White House — is as always a day late and a dollar short... Now, this morning, after the country has been witnessing for days and days and days and days of violence, mass arrests, over these hate-filled, anti-Israel protests, President Biden — the pressure finally got to him, and he broke his long silence on the protests... The statement was frankly pathetic.