Tulsi predicts doomsday scenario for freedom if Biden admin reelected, says this future 'cannot be allowed'

Iraq War veteran and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard outlined how America could lose the very freedoms that once defined it if the Biden administration wins again in 2024.

Gabbard spoke to Joe Rogan on Wednesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast about her new book, "For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind," outlining how she left the Democratic Party as it became an "elitist cabal of warmongers driven crazy by woke ideology and anti-White animus."

While Gabbard said both Republicans and Democrats have their problems, "in my experience, and in the situation we're in right now with the Biden-Harris administration, they cannot be allowed to remain in power."

She went on to criticize the White House for the "unprecedented abuse of power that they are engaging in, undermining the rule of law, politicizing our government entities, targeting Americans - targeting Americans who happen to be their political opposition, whether it's Donald Trump or the mom who's protesting at a board of education meeting to have a say and what kind of education her child is getting. This is happening across the country and if we the American people don't do something about this and stop them and hold them accountable, what happens in these elections?"

Gabbard then offered a dystopian vision of America where, "if they're allowed to remain in power, they will tell us, 'Hey, you gave us a mandate. You said, Hey, good job thumbs up, keep at it,' and we'll see everything that's happened just continue to escalate to a point where I have no doubt that our freedoms will be eroded to a point where it'll be virtually impossible to get them back, and where do we go from there?"

Gabbard suggested that at that point, America "no longer becomes the ‘land of the free and the home of the brave,’ it becomes the land of people who are controlled by the government and forced to comply or else, and if you dare to have the courage to speak up and speak the truth or say, ‘Hey, look guys, the emperor has no clothes on, boys are boys and girls are girls and that's just how it is,’ then you will experience the retaliation or the consequences of that action."

Earlier in the episode, Rogan observed that freedom of speech in America makes it very difficult for the powers that be to "control the narrative," with which Gabbard strongly agreed.

"That's it right there, that's it right there, control and power," she said. "They're terrified of a truly free society where we can have a truly free open marketplace of ideas.," saying she said it when she ran for president in 2020 and sees the same trends now in 2024 as governments and Big Tech platforms control the flow of information amid elections.

This top-down control of information amid elections, she argued, is "undermining our basic responsibility as citizens, which is to cast an informed vote and engage in our democracy and actually have a government of, by, and for the people."

"They're terrified of us doing that and making what they believe is the wrong choice, so they're trying to take away our right to do it, so they can remain in power," Tulsi added. "I know many of these people, and they feel justified in what they're doing, that they are the righteous ones, that they are standing up for America and standing up for democracy, so much so, that they are willing to destroy our democracy to save it in their minds, which is a dangerous, dangerous mindset that we could see in foreign dictators in different parts of the world and throughout history."